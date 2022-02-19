Request these characters for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

We bring an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Mario Kart and more specifically 8 Deluxe and its DLC: we bring character requests.

Characters that would fit in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

The text below has been shared by GameRant and compiles all the characters that would fit in the DLC of this title. Many of them are already available in Mario Kart Tour, but it would be great to have them in 8 Deluxe as well.

It hasn’t been confirmed that the DLC will include characters other than the 48 new tracks, but it would certainly be interesting to see new racers as well. These are the petitions they have collected:

Notable absences from previous Mario Kart:

Characters added to Mario Kart Tour: Pauline Kamek Dixie Kong Captain Toad



We would add other Mario Kart Tour characters like King Bob-Omb, Caco Gazapo or Topo Monty. And you?

In the list below, we remind you of all the tracks included in the first round of bonus tracks of the DLC announced in the Nintendo Direct. Remember that can be played for free. They are the following:

Golden Champion Cup

Boulevards of Paris (Tour)

Circuit Toad (3DS)

Mount Chocolate (N64)

Coconut Center (Wii)

Rattle Fortuna Cup

Tokyo Circuit (Tour)

Mushroom Hills (DS)

Celestial Garden (GBA)

Ninja Mansion (Tour)

Aside from these eight tracks, no more circuits have been shown from the following rounds of bonus tracks.

We also remind you of the details of this DLC:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass: 48 remastered tracks from the Mario Kart series are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid downloadable content. There will be a total of six deliveries, and each of them will include eight circuits; deliveries will be distributed in a staggered manner until the end of 2023, and players will be able to enjoy the tracks both locally and online. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass can be purchased separately for €24.99, but can also be accessed at no additional cost if you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Tracks such as Wii Centro Cocotero, N64 Monte Chocolate, Tokio Circuit and more will be included in the first installment. The first installment of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass will be available from March 18. Reservations for this downloadable content start at the end of the presentation. Players who do not own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but who are interested in taking part in the fun races of this title, can purchase it now with a 33% discount on Nintendo eShop in Europe, until February 20, 2022 at 11:00 p.m.: 59 (peninsular time).

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch allows you to play this popular series when, where and how you want, whether with the family on the TV screen, in the park or at a friend’s house. In Wireless mode, up to eight players can connect for a local multiplayer match. Whether you’re playing on TV or in tabletop mode, up to four players can enjoy split-screen multiplayer action. Connect to the internet and compete with players from all over the world. Up to 12 players can participate in online races, and two local players can play online together from the same Nintendo Switch console. Mario, Luigi, Peach and other popular characters from the Super Mario series are now joined by new and returning pilots like King Boo, Little Bows or Bowsy. Even the inklings from Splatoon are joining the race! Once you’ve chosen a driver, choose a vehicle and customize it with different wheels, bodies and wings before taking it out on the road. Compete on land, sea and air, and even on roofs and walls, in 48 levels. All the tracks (and characters!) from Mario Kart 8 for Wii U return in 8 Deluxe, including previous downloadable tracks inspired by Animal Crossing, Excitebike, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Choose from five different speeds, such as the challenging 150cc GP, mirror GP or 200cc GP. Are you new to the franchise? Activate the smart steering wheel to get the hang of the game and avoid going off the track.

