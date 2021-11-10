Spa bonus 2021: reservations closed in a few hours due to resource exhaustion. It is no longer possible to submit requests to accredited structures to receive discounts, up to a maximum of 200 euros, on spa services offered.

But the last word is not said: citizens who have obtained their voucher have at their disposal 60 days to benefit from the treatments. And in case of non-use, or use only in part, the sums will return to the fund.

The thermal institutions present in the Invitalia register, the only ones who can request the subsidy, will have to monitor the data on the portal and any instructions to follow.

Spa bonus 2021: reservations closed in a few hours, but there is still a window on the questions

After theat the start and the immediate setback of 8 November due to technical problems, the 2021 spa bonus bookings on the dedicated portal, but on the same day the resource counter immediately turned red: the funds available, 53 million euros for a total of about 265,000 discounts of 200 euros, were requested in a few hours.

No surprise, indeed a more than predictable situation given thehuge audience of potential beneficiaries: all citizens and adult citizens residing in Italy, regardless of their ISEE, and therefore their own economic situation.

On the Invitalia portal a notice for users and spas:

The funds of the spa bonus are exhausted following the strong interest shown by the citizens. The requests received from the spas have engaged all available resources. Therefore the reservation system was automatically closed and it is no longer possible to make new bookings. To report the exhaustion of funds to the spas that had questions in the compilation phase, the system generated the following message: “A reservation already exists for the tax code XYZ”.

From Federterme the request for refinancing of the measure, useful to give impetus to the sector. But, for now, there are no answers on this point. One year after the approval of the conversion into law of the August Decree, which introduced it, the facility became operational in a totally different context, collecting a huge success.

The spa bonus was born, in fact, as one emergency measure to support the sector, which has been severely tested by the pandemic and restrictions.

Spa bonus 2021: reservations closed, but questions could restart in the coming months

Beyond a possible refinancing of the measure, on the spa bonus 2021 the last word is not said: in the coming months the questions remained in stand by due to resource exhaustion they might get one positive response.

A clue to this hypothesis is also contained in FAQ, answers to frequently asked questions, present on the portal Invitalia dedicated to facilitation.

“Can the citizen spend less or more than the reserved bonus? Yes, if you spend less, the unused sum goes back to the fund; if he spends more, he pays the difference to the spa ”.

The same happens if the discounts booked are not used by expected expiry of 60 days.

In MISE implementing decree published in the Official Gazette on 5 August 2021 it reads:

“If the user does not make use of the spa services booked within the aforementioned term, the reservation will lapse and the amounts subject to the reservation return to the availability of the Fund.”

To test the hypothesis of a reopening of applications, in any case we will have to wait, but the rules of the subsidy mechanism they leave a door open on spa bonus 2021. On the future, however, Invitalia has not yet provided any particular instructions.