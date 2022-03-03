Resident challenges urban colleague: “I don’t care if he sues me”

The Puerto Rican rapper Residente denounced through a video a colleague of the urban genre from whom he has received threats after learning that he recorded “a tiradera” directed at him.

In the video he explained that he was in the process of launching a song in which he talked about important things for him in the musical field and, in the last verses, he threw a couple of lines to an interpreter, of whom he reserved his name and the only thing that advanced is that he belonged to the urban movement.

According to what he said, it seems that his colleague found out about the shooting towards him and since that moment he has insisted on locating him, calling other people to contact Residente, and all with the aim that this topic is not released to the public. .

Even, according to the veteran rapper, the urban exponent called the producer of the song to try to stop the launch plans, but he did not pay attention.

The insistence of part of the urban in anonymity, according to Residente, reached the point that he requested a call with the president of the record company to which Residente belongs so that he would be in charge of convincing him, and, in addition, he threatened to sue the record label if he did not did what he asked.

Given all this, Residente said that he did not care if he was sued or if his song did not get on the playlists, because he is a “free” artist and the other is one more “slave of the industry.”

The recording by René Pérez, former vocalist of the group Calle 13, concluded with the phrase “I’m going to bring up the song when people want me to bring it up.” And in the end he warned. “I don’t care if he sues me.”