Review of “The Adam Project” by Jackeline Da Rocha

By Jackeline DaRocha.

Ryan Reynolds has been on our movie and TV screens frequently since his hit as Deadpool in 2016. A believer in quantity (sometimes to the detriment of quality), we have seen him in mediocre productions such as Free Guy, Red Notice, 6 Underground . However, along with these previous ones, he has also starred in works that are worth commenting on, such as Pikachu and, the one that brings us to the subject, The Adam Project.

Released directly on Netflix last month, it is currently in its third week among the most viewed positions on the platform. As in all the movies I just mentioned, in this installment Reynolds is the handsome man who hides his insecurity behind quick, acid sarcasm. Since Deadpool he has played basically the same character. In TAP he looks perhaps more nuanced because he finally has an equal on his level: himself.

Adam Reed is a man who was working on configuring the technology that in the future of his world allows time travel. In essence, Adam comes from the future. He went back in time with that technology to look for his wife, Zoe Saldana, who was besieged by the woman who has abused technology to the point of getting rich and owning it entirely. Adam planned to return to the year 2018 but his ship had been attacked and failed: he fell by accident in 2022 and nothing more and nothing less than his childhood home. He soon runs into the young version of himself who can turn his comments around and play along.

Big Adam needs Little Adam’s help to close the loop: the invention of time travel must be avoided at all costs. In this stunt Adam would lose his wife and perhaps his father, Mark Ruffalo, who came up with and named the project in the first place.

In closing, TAP seems to have achieved a new depth to this perennial character that Reynolds was stuck on. In fact, when he meets his younger self, he takes the time to tell her to be sweeter to his mom, played by Jennifer Garner, because she needs him too.

Directed by Shawn Levy (Night at The Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, Stranger Things) is a perfect match for Reynolds’ sense of humor. We look forward to seeing their already announced sequel to Deadpool working together.