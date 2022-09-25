Rewarded in Nashville, Taylor Swift details her writing process

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift was in Nashville to win the Songwriter of the Decade award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards. And if the pop star obviously entertained the audience of the ceremony with a small performance, playing the long version of his classic All Too Well in acoustics, she also took the opportunity to reveal the secrets of writing her song texts.

“I’ve never spoken about this in public before,” she first said, before revealing that her imagination was stimulated by… her pens!

An imaginary feather

“It’s going to sound a bit nerd, but I have established in my mind, in secret, genres or categories for the lyrics that I write. There are three of them, ”explained Taylor Swift during her speech transcribed by variety.

“To be exact, there are lyrics that are lovingly titled with a quill, those written with a fountain pen, and those written with a glitter ink pen…I came up with these categories based on the tools I I use to write and that I imagine having in my hand when I put the lyrics down on paper – figuratively. I don’t really have a pen. Finally I have no more. I broke it once when I was angry. »

So there you have it, now you know the secrets of Taylor Swift’s writing. But not sure that dreaming of a feather is enough for you to write such good songs!