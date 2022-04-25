Ricardo Gareca defines the ‘repechage plan’ for the Peruvian National Team

After a well deserved vacation, Ricardo Gareca he returned to Lima to focus on his new goal; make the Peruvian National Team reach the coveted quota World Cup Qatar 2022for which he will have to win in the playoffs.

Thinking about it, the ‘white-red‘ has agreed to play a friendly against New Zealand in Barcelona, ​​a few days before the defining match between the ‘everyone’s team’ and the winner of the United Arab Emirates vs. Australia. What is the plan of the ‘Tiger’?

According to ESPN, this Monday, April 25, the coach of the Peruvian National Team will be in Videna to fine-tune details of the squad’s training venue in Spain, this should be determined in the coming days to close with the ‘two-color’ agenda.

For its part, the national team will be leaving for Barcelona on May 28, will play a friendly match, and will travel to Doha to take on the playoff match.

One of the concerns that exists in Videna is that FIFA has not yet notified or reported the economic aspects destined for the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) to assume the playoffs.