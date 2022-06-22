Ricky Martin’s son is surprised by the great resemblance to the interpreter

Ricky Martin is considered one of the most handsome men and that he could have a clone would be a dream come true for his fans, who have been left with their mouths open, discovering that the singer’s youngest son inherited the beauty and bearing of his famous father.

But this discovery was made possible thanks to Jwan Yosef, Martin’s husband, who through his social networks shared a photo with little Renn, who looks a lot like the interpreter of “Maria”.

In the image he shared, Renn can be seen wearing long, disheveled hair, while being carried by the artist of Syrian origin.. As expected, the Puerto Rican star could not resist the photo and commented “My life” followed by an emoticon with heart eyes.

@jwanyosef

The fourth son of the couple has a great resemblance to the exMenudo, so the reactions have not been long in coming among the followers who reiterated, which was evident in the image posted by the Syrian artist.

A few days ago Ricky also published a souvenir photograph in which he can be seen at 12 years old rehearsing a choreography, which I only reiterate that Renn is extremely similar to the Puerto Rican, who has four children.

The singer has twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, born in 2008 through surrogacy; After his marriage to Yosef, the couple announced the birth of Lucia in 2018 and a year later that of little Renn.