Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” takes the viewer through a raw and inhuman Middle Ages

Yet another film expected for 2020 and then previewed at the 78th Venice Biennale, “The Last Duel”, the last (but now penultimate given the working while of “The House of Gucci”) effort by Ridley Scott finally arrives in salt. The famous director is no novice of the historical genre, just remember his previous films such as “The Crusades”, “Exodus” but above all “The Gladiator”. Scripted by the historical duo Affleck – Damon (Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Will Hunting – Rebel Genius”) plus Nicole Holofcener, the film is based on the 2004 historical novel entitled “The Last Duel. The true story of a crime, a scandal and a trial by combat in medieval France “by Eric Jager, in turn based on real events since it tells of the last duel of God (medieval custom where it was believed that the winner excelled not by skill but by the will of the Lord) which took place in France in 1386, between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris.

The thing that strikes the viewer most during his vision, besides the Caravaggesque photography by Dariusz Wolski, Scott’s collaborator several times, is the very solid script. The story, which will culminate with the title duel that works both as a prologue and as a finale, is told through three chapters, each of which is narrated through the eyes of one of the three protagonists: Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), Jacques Le Gris ( Adam Driver) and Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), showing the viewer a new nuance of how things really went. Interestingly, each of the three writers dealt with a specific chapter of the film: Nicole Holofcener wrote the truth for Marguerite, Ben Affleck for Le Gris, and Matt Damon wrote his character’s point of view firsthand.

The film is therefore a great excursus on human lies told in defense of one’s ego passed off as honor. If the public has a specific vision of the story through the eyes of Carrouges, the first chapter, his beliefs will be betrayed when the other chapters are shown because, thanks to Scott’s surgical direction, one more look or a different word, change radically. what the character told in the previous part.

Despite the long duration, 153 minutes, Scott’s brutal anti-heroic tale keeps the attention high, almost never slowing down excessively and showing all its crudeness the human bestiality, not only from a psychological point of view as so far stated, but also physical, showing high-impact and less fictionalized fighting scenes as possible in a dirty and inhuman medieval setting. Society is seen as more interested in blood than in justice, exalting the victor and humiliating the vanquished rather than the innocent and the guilty, making us shiver when it is shown how rape, the true focus of the whole affair, was not considered at all. era a crime against the victim but only an attack on the “husband’s property”. A heavy criticism, unfortunately, still strongly current.

Emanuele Olmo