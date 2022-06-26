Rihanna already kissed by A$AP Rocky before their love story!

Did you know ? Even before the start of her beautiful love story with rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Rihanna had already kissed the future father of her child. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Rihanna: a happy mother

Rihanna finally affirms it, she is a fulfilled woman. She now lives with the man of her life and the fruit of their love. Indeed, the star gave birth recently.

She lives her best moments with A$AP Rocky. The couple got even closer! A source close to Rihanna therefore gave information to HollywoodLife about their relationship.

“Rihanna saw a whole other side of A$AP Rocky that she never knew. She fell in love with him even more since they welcomed their son into this world. And she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bond.”

There is no doubt, the star lives on a small cloud: “Rihanna knows how close Rocky is to her nieces and nephews. And so she was able to get a glimpse of what parenthood with him would be like. But it was never as perfect as things are now. A$AP Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna once. And he helps take care of their son in every way he can.”

If the parents do not yet wish to reveal the face of their little boy, it is because they are doing everything to preserve it. In short, you have understoodRihanna is happier than ever.

She does not doubt the love of her darling. She also supported him in his quarrels with the law. Their story is made to last.

A kiss that says a lot

Between Rihanna and Rocky, it is therefore obvious. And this, even before they are a couple. Did you know that they had already kissed in 2012?

Indeed, Asap unveiled an incredible mixtape. Rihanna supported him in his project. Together they performed a song at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. On stage, Asap Rocky put his hand on Rihanna’s butt.

And so he pretended to kiss her: “That wasn’t part of the rehearsal!” “So entrusted Rihanna to Vogue. “My manager was like, Oh, my God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets anyone touch her ass. »

It is therefore in 2020 that the two celebrities started dating. And very quickly, the feelings increased tenfold. Asked by Vogue what she likes most about Rocky, Rihanna replied: ” Transparency with everything: how we feel, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability of being able to say how you feel about each other. »

For his part, Asap Rocky is also crazy about the one whom he now calls “my lady”. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination. I hope to raise them by being open-minded. Not people who discriminate. »

So here is a beautiful family more fulfilled than ever!