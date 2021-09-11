Rihanna bought a new house in Beverly Hills

A huge villa, with a rooftop pool and contemporary details – it cost $ 13.8 million
Rihanna bought a beautiful mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills in a secluded and highly private location, not far from Paul McCartney’s house and the one Madonna rented during the lockdown.
The former owner
The villa was purchased for $ 13.8 million by entrepreneur Daniel Starr who, in turn, had bought it in 2016 from Mary Sheldon, daughter of Sidney Sheldon, an American screenwriter and director who also wrote Witch’s Life.
The Villa
It is a mega villa of almost 3000 square meters, with luxurious and contemporary finishes.
The walls are all white, the floors are oak wood and inside there is designer furniture and marble. Particularly noteworthy is the black marble bull positioned at the entrance.
Extra luxury
The house is on two floors: on the ground floor, in addition to the kitchen and dining room, there is a living room, a bar corner, a hall and a garden. Upstairs, a master suite with a walk-in closet and a gym. There is also a wonderful swimming pool to complete a dream villa.