Rihanna bought a new house in Beverly Hills

A huge villa, with a rooftop pool and contemporary details – it cost $ 13.8 million

Rihanna bought a beautiful mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills in a secluded and highly private location, not far from Paul McCartney’s house and the one Madonna rented during the lockdown.

The former owner

The villa was purchased for $ 13.8 million by entrepreneur Daniel Starr who, in turn, had bought it in 2016 from Mary Sheldon, daughter of Sidney Sheldon, an American screenwriter and director who also wrote Witch’s Life.

The Villa

It is a mega villa of almost 3000 square meters, with luxurious and contemporary finishes.