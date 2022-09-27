Rihanna: Dr Dre reacts to announcement of her upcoming Super Bowl performance!

Dr Dre reacted to the announcement of Rihanna’s Super Bowl concert. The rapper did not fail to give him advice.

Rihanna is making her big return to the stage for the Super Bowl 2023. Thus, Dr Dre wanted to support him. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Rihanna will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl

It’s official, the name of the next star who will ensure the Super Bowl halftime show has been revealed. And it’s a certain Rihanna.

On February 12, 2023, the singer will therefore make her big comeback on stage in Glendale, Arizona. at the most watched event in the United States. We can say that she does not choose just any scene for her comeback.

Incidentally, in addition to signing his return to the stage, it is also Rihanna’s first Super Bowl. Lady Gaga, Katy Perry or even Beyoncé have been there but never Riri.

Thus, it revives the hopes of its millions of fans who are waiting his next album. Will she release it before her show in February 2023 ?

Anyway, the interpreter of Diamonds will therefore succeed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem who had made the show during the last Super Bowl, in February 2022. They chained their flagship sounds there.

This is how Apple Music, the sponsor of the next Super Bowl, decided to invite Dr. Dre for an interview. The latter therefore took the opportunity to speak directly to Rihanna.

He first congratulated him, of course. But, He especially gave him several tips so that her concert goes as well as possible for her. MCE TV tells you more!

Dr. Dre’s advice

It was during an interview for Apple Music, the official sponsor of Super Bowl 2023, that Dr. Dre spoke on the news. It is Rihanna who will do the show during halftime.

” Oh my God. Let me tell you something, man. I just found out that Rihanna is going to do it, and I’m a huge Rihanna fan. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”then began the rapper.

Before continuing: “I like her and I like what she does, her attitude, the way she approaches her art and everything else. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to amaze us. I know we have set the bar very high”.

Better yet, as the latest star to do the Super Bowl halftime gig, Dr. Dre didn’t fail to give Rihanna advice.

“Surround yourself with the right people and have fun. Basically, that’s making sure you have the right creative people around you. Maybe she should find out about the people we used for our show”he concluded.

Because, indeed, it must be said that Rihanna doesn’t have all the time in the world in front of her to prepare for her show. Indeed, in addition to its various businesses, it is above all became a motherfew months ago.

Anyway, the fans are already sure, next February 12 will be memorable. The wait will be long until then!

Photo credits :

WavyPeter/Splash News/ABACA

Angelillo John/UPI/ABACA