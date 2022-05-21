Rihanna is a mother, Julien Doré facing Clara Luciani and the Harry Styles interview… All the music news!

Julien Doré shorter than Clara Luciani? The singer pokes fun at himself on Instagram

A few months ago, Clara Luciani invited herself to the title The island tomorrowfrom the album Aimee, Julien Doré’s latest opus. If the two artists seem to be quite accomplices since their collaboration, they definitely share the same humor. The proof, while they regularly comment on their respective publications on social networks, a new video was published a few days ago by the interpreter of Coco Cuddle. In this hilarious extract which lasts only a few seconds, we see the singer from the south of France posing for a photo with his friend. As the camera first films their upper bodies, it then pans down. It is at this time that we realize that Julien Doré is on tiptoe to put himself at the height of Clara Luciani.

“Is it size that matters in friendship? #ClaraLuciani #aiméetour #friends #SujetduBac » then writes the young dad in the caption of his publication. A touch of humor always borrowed from a lot of self-mockery for the one who continues to delight his community now comprising more than 700,000 subscribers. As for the interpreter of The grenade, the latter seemed very amused at the sight of this video. Unable to help herself, she responds like this “Ha ha endlessly “ in a comment liked by more than a hundred Internet users. A completely charming parenthesis for these two simple and humorous artists. In other words, everything we love.

Alert, Rihanna is the mother of a little boy!

This is THE news that should not be missed on the People planet: on May 13, Rihanna gave birth to her first child – a little boy.

Announced by TMZ on May 19, the news has already made the rounds of the internet: many fans of the singer let their comments burst into joy. “ “What type of mother would I be? Psychotic about it all. If someone speaks badly of my children, I no longer answer for anything“, she had notably confided during an interview given a few months ago. And that’s not all : Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP will be the best dad“, assured a source close to the star.

His new album, One Direction, success… Harry Styles reveals himself more than ever in an interview!

In 2019, Harry Styles unveiled fine line, his second solo album. Carried by the tubes Lights Up, Adore You and, more recently, Watermelon Sugar, the album met with great success. And it’s not over. Eagerly awaited by his fans, the singer also started a huge tour in North America last September before stopping in Europe in the coming weeks. At the same time, it seems that the former member of One Direction is particularly focused on his film career. He was notably part of the cast of EternalsMarvel’s latest feature film, and rumors have it he could play a larger role in the franchise’s next film.