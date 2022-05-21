Rihanna is a mother, Julien Doré facing Clara Luciani and the Harry Styles interview… All the music news!
Julien Doré shorter than Clara Luciani? The singer pokes fun at himself on Instagram
A few months ago, Clara Luciani invited herself to the title The island tomorrowfrom the album Aimee, Julien Doré’s latest opus. If the two artists seem to be quite accomplices since their collaboration, they definitely share the same humor. The proof, while they regularly comment on their respective publications on social networks, a new video was published a few days ago by the interpreter of Coco Cuddle. In this hilarious extract which lasts only a few seconds, we see the singer from the south of France posing for a photo with his friend. As the camera first films their upper bodies, it then pans down. It is at this time that we realize that Julien Doré is on tiptoe to put himself at the height of Clara Luciani.
“Is it size that matters in friendship? #ClaraLuciani #aiméetour #friends #SujetduBac » then writes the young dad in the caption of his publication. A touch of humor always borrowed from a lot of self-mockery for the one who continues to delight his community now comprising more than 700,000 subscribers. As for the interpreter of The grenade, the latter seemed very amused at the sight of this video. Unable to help herself, she responds like this “Ha ha endlessly “ in a comment liked by more than a hundred Internet users. A completely charming parenthesis for these two simple and humorous artists. In other words, everything we love.
Alert, Rihanna is the mother of a little boy!
This is THE news that should not be missed on the People planet: on May 13, Rihanna gave birth to her first child – a little boy.
Announced by TMZ on May 19, the news has already made the rounds of the internet: many fans of the singer let their comments burst into joy. “ “What type of mother would I be? Psychotic about it all. If someone speaks badly of my children, I no longer answer for anything“, she had notably confided during an interview given a few months ago. And that’s not all : Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP will be the best dad“, assured a source close to the star.
His new album, One Direction, success… Harry Styles reveals himself more than ever in an interview!
In 2019, Harry Styles unveiled fine line, his second solo album. Carried by the tubes Lights Up, Adore You and, more recently, Watermelon Sugar, the album met with great success. And it’s not over. Eagerly awaited by his fans, the singer also started a huge tour in North America last September before stopping in Europe in the coming weeks. At the same time, it seems that the former member of One Direction is particularly focused on his film career. He was notably part of the cast of EternalsMarvel’s latest feature film, and rumors have it he could play a larger role in the franchise’s next film.
As he prepares to reveal Harry’s Househis new album, whose title As It Was Parading to the top of the charts around the world, the handsome kid who appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine some time ago was Zane Lowe’s guest for Apple Music. The opportunity for the latter to confide in on the balance between professional life and private life, the benefits of therapy, the evolution of his discography, his gratitude towards Billie Eilish, his affection for his former comrades from One Direction or even the process of writing his latest titles. A very rare moment whose video on YouTube has already accumulated more than a million views in just 24 hours of operation.
From the start of his interview, Harry Styles says that his future opus, to be released this Friday, May 20, is his favorite: “While it’s obviously a lot more electronic in a lot of places than anything I’ve done, it’s also a lot more intimate to me. And so much more intimately done. And I think along the same lines, going back to what we said at the beginning, “You don’t have to worry about me”. It was like, ‘I’m going to play in my house and you can come see me 100%, but I’m doing this because that’s what I want to listen to.’ And it’s my favorite album right now, and I love it so much.”. It must be said that after a difficult period, the singer seems more than ever in agreement with himself. “I no longer feel like my overall happiness depends on whether a song goes here or there” he says about his new vision of success.
A fairly long personal journey that he owes in part to Billie Eilish:“Well, I think we ran into each other a few times, but I’m, by far, incredibly grateful to her because I feel like she meant something to me, I don’t know.” She came in in a way that was like, ‘Don’t worry about being this thing forever,’ because she’s a lot younger than me and there’s no reason for me to be like, ‘ Ok, how do I get back? She totally broke the spell for me and I am so grateful to her. Maybe it’s weird because I never told her, but to me, she just let me go. It’s so liberating to say to yourself, ‘I just want to make good music.’ That’s all. That’s what I want to do. And everything else is what it will be. And that’s how. » Words that should touch the young American singer.
If he is now fully satisfied to have started a solo career, Harry Styles does not forget his comrades from One Direction, with whom he had success. “I think there’s a lot of respect between all of us, if we’ve done something together. And that’s something you can’t really undo. And you know, it’s like a very deep love for each other, I think. » specifies the young man by explaining that he would probably not have been able to live what he lived without the support of the other members of the group.
An interview conducted by Zane Lowe for Apple Music, in the Californian desert, after Harry Styles’ visit to Coachella.