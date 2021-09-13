Rihanna, the most iconic hairstyles of her first 33 years

C.amaleontic, volcanic, provocative, inclusive. And always beautiful. Rihanna is the absolute reference of the art of transformation through the hair. Today, on the threshold of her 33rd birthday, we want to celebrate her with some of her most memorable hairstyles.

Rihanna, the undisputed Queen of the bob cut

Originally from the Barbados islands, the singer, beauty entrepreneur and activist turns 33 on February 20, 2021. Becoming a world celebrity at 19 in 2007 thanks to the song “Umbrella” sung with Jay-Z, the young RiRi fascinates everyone for her undeniable singing talent. And for the two versions of bob cut – very short wavy and very smooth – which immediately become the most copied cuts of the moment.

The bob cut is the compass of her hairstyles, the cut to which she cyclically returns to reinvent herself and establish new aesthetic diktats. A sort of canvas on which to baste new inner explorations. An aesthetic figure that ranges in all colors (and wigs) and that is also chosen for the most sumptuous occasions, such as the Met Gala 2015.

In any case, practically all possibilities find their place in the diva’s encyclopedia of hairstyles. Give her ethnic pigtails to the top bun smooth or wavy, passing through the shaves rebels and the tints more pop than you can imagine. But what are the most iconic hairstyles?

Curls in all variations

Tireless launcher, the star is one natural curly and has always focused on this gift of nature by playing with all the possibilities of chance. From long auburn curls to beach waves with dark regrowth, without forgetting the scaled bob in mahogany red. Examples of essential style and absolutely to be reviewed all the more now, with the great return of curly hair.

The solutions for the high forehead

Hypnotic panther eyes, sensual mouth and perfect cheekbones. The star soon learned to enhance even the broad forehead by playing with wavy, smooth, curtain or slicked-back fringes. diva of the 20s. And then with the backcombing, the very tight or fluffy top buns and above all the lines aside, which he exploits in a thousand ways with his loose hair and semi-crops retro-inspired.

In particular, by bringing back i 40s rounded tufts, which re-proposes in a thousand variations from smooth dark to fiery red on messy hair.

Pixie or mullet?

The secret weapon of a true show-girl is to amaze always and in any case. And in this sport Rihanna always wins. Between long hair and vintage hairstyles, she likes to mess with fans’ expectations with net cuts sudden and unpublished.

Like a classic pixie sophisticated. Or its bad girl evolution: the mullet 90s with shaved temples. Wearing a disturbing outfit from her lingerie line, it’s all worth it.

Queen of ethno-chic hairstyles

Activist in inclusivity and body positivity for men and women, the diva (with over 90 million followers on Instagram) is a reference for hair of ethnic inspiration. Here too, over the years she has experimented with various experiments and was one of the first to revive the power of afro hair.

Without forgetting the amour fou for i dreadlocks and the tribal pigtails, which often and willingly shows off both in everyday life and on the red carpet with haute couture dresses.

