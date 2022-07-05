Rise in the price of gold motivates small Honduran miners

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The price of gold, which in recent months has oscillated between $1,800 and $1,900 a troy ounce (31.1034768 grams), keeps artisanal miners motivated who extract this metal from the mountains of Macuelizo, Santa Barbara. Some 70 miners, who in 2018 began to set up the Minas y Cuevas communal company, when the ounce was listed on the international market between $1,200 and $1,400Now they are about to make new exports and obtain the Fairmined certification in December, this guarantees that it is a traceable gold extracted with best practices. “We have made a few exports to Germany. Last time we managed to send 500 grams. With the certification that we are going to obtain, with the advice of ARM, we are going to sell at a better price,” he said. Juan Ramon Ramos Marquezpresident and manager of Mines and Caves.

For these miners, who do not use technology to detect veins, but rather shovels, pickaxes and instinct, selling at a higher price is decisive and key, since they will be able to exceed the break-even point and obtain a profit that will allow Minas y Cuevas to invest in technology. Mines and Caves uses the fifty% of the economic income obtained from the sale of gold to cover administrative and operating expenses and the other 50% is distributed among its partners, that is, among the men who detect the gold and dig tunnels to extract it. The miners, who even before founding Minas y Cuevas carried out this work clandestinely, live in seven villages in Macuelizo and with the money they obtain they cover the needs of 350 people.

Abner Carías, coordinator in Honduras of the Alliance for Responsible Mining (ARM, in English), who visited the mine last week, told Diario LA PRENSA that the communities will benefit when Minas y Cuevas obtains the Fairmined certificate “because they will be able to sell at a higher price compared to the stock market price, with an extra premium of about $4,000 per exported kilo.” “This is the first community mining project in Honduras. In Central America there is nothing similar. ARM has been supporting the company to move forward in different areas: organizational, environmental, processing, occupational health and safety and we are supporting them to get certified,” he said.