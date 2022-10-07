Rise – Trailer, premiere and everything about the movie with Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence returns to the cinema with a challenging role in the drama resurface (Causeway). The film is a production that belongs to the Apple TV Plus platform and is also co-produced by A24, one of the favorite companies of moviegoers.

The film is that kind of self-effacing, internal drama. Which puts Lawrence in a unique position to once again command the attention of the awards industry and fans in the Oscar race.

Synopsis

resurface is the story of Lindsey, a former soldier who returns to the United States after a war campaign in Afghanistan. The reason for her return is none other than an accident that left her with a delicate head injury after an explosion.

However, his return will not be easy. The frictions in her relationship with her mother, her monotonous job as a pool cleaner and the emptiness she experiences as a war veteran make her stay in New Orleans a torment. She will only find a distraction and some consolation in the unexpected friendship she finds with James, a man who, like her, is confronted with the past.

Between the two, they will try to calm their wounded souls. “A quiet but devastating and ultimately uplifting story about coming to terms with moving on.”

Distribution

Jennifer Lawrence (The games of destiny, Mother!) plays Lindsay, the military engineer who returns home from Afghanistan. Her unexpected friend is James Aucoin, played by actor Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals, Bullet Train). The duo will be the heart of the story.

The cast also includes Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), Jayne Houdyshell (little women) and Linda Emond (Julie & Julia).

Production

resurface is directed by Lila Neugebauer in what will be her first film. Previously, she lent her directing and screenwriting talents to television projects such as maid Y Room 104.

The screenplay was written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Produced by Lawrence herself and Justine Ciarrocchi.

Both Apple TV and A24 boast the production of the film.

when does it premiere resurface with Jennifer Lawrence?

the premiere of resurface is scheduled for November 4, 2022 in Apple TV Plus.

Poster

trailer of resurface