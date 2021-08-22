Riverdale 5×13: promo and plot from the episode – Tv series

The American network The CW released promo and storyline for Riverdale 5 × 13, the thirteenth episode of the highly anticipated fifth season from Riverdale.

In Riverdale 5 × 13 titled “Reservoir Dogs” As he helps Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to deal with his past trauma in the military. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a chance to prove her wrong. In the cast of Riverdale 5 × 13 also Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (513).

Riverdale 5 and the fifth season of the tv series Riverdale developed by the creative director of Archie Comics, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for the American network The CW.

