road test and new car reviews

The offensive in the electrical sector continues with a new vehicle based on the MEB platform. Cupra Born comes on the market with a slightly sportier temperament. Cupra Born is a rather large compact, with a length of 4.32 meters.

It supports a width of 1.81 meters, a height of 1.54 meters and a wheelbase of 2.77 meters. The compact Iberian has wheels that can reach 235 millimeters in width and the dimensions of the rims can range from 18 to 20 inches. Let’s deepen in detail:

Road test Cupra Born

Reviews of the new Cupra Born car

Aesthetically Cupra Born it has very flowing lines and curves, larger wheels and reduced ground clearance of 15 millimeters at the front and 10 millimeters at the rear. The front is distinguished by a muzzle that echoes that of a shark according to the brand, in particular thanks to the presence of a very thin grille associated with a grooved and deep hood.

The shield inherits a wide opening highlighted by a copper border, the brand’s distinctive color, which is found in particular at the level of the logo.

Cupra Born stands out for a large diffuser surmounted by the plate, which literally seats the car on the road and gives it the desired dynamic side. A large spoiler extends the roof line with a rear pillar which accentuates the effect of the floating roof.

In terms of autonomy, the small battery version runs 340 kilometers on a single charge, 420 kilometers for the 58 kWh battery and 540 kilometers for the 77 kWh battery. Batteries compatible with quick chargers (125 kW) can recover 100 kilometers in 7 minutes, and 35 minutes is enough to recover 80% of the battery. The version with a 77 kWh battery will benefit from a maximum charging power of 170 kW in 2022.

Cupra Born sports with a small 5.3-inch screen under the driver’s eye and a larger 12-inch touchscreen for control the entire infotainment system. The materials chosen are of high quality and original, with the door panels in 3D pattern and the presence of a central console.

If there is one thing the Born is not lacking, it is the volume, with a space worthy of the upper segment and a rather comfortable rear seat to carry two passengers. And even a third thanks to the absence of a transmission tunnel that usually obstructs legroom.

The only drawback for the center rear seat is the lower comfort than the other two. Rear passengers, like the front passengers, benefit from two USB-C ports, while induction charging is also available under the front armrest.

The 12-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto it doesn’t benefit from exceptional graphics quality, but the menus are well constructed. They are numerous and quite practical, in particular those relating to electrification, with the possibility of planning the recharge during long journeys via the GPS.

Cupra Born benefits from a driving aid system particularly rich, with predictive adaptive cruise control, panel reading system, blind spot detector or 360 degree camera.