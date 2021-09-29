Robert Downey Jr .: 10 things you don’t know about the actor







Robert Downey Jr. he has always been a quality actor. Known for films such as Charlot and for performed roles such as Sherlock Holmes and the genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. he has had a difficult past from which he came out and his cinematic future is more than bright.

Here are ten things you may not have known about Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr .: film and career

1. Robert Downey Jr. is from New York. Robert John Downey Jr. was born on April 4, 1965 in Manhattan, New York, the son of the screenwriter and director Robert Downey Sr. and the actress Elsie Downey. The father is half Lithuanian, a quarter Hungarian and a quarter Irish, while on the mother’s side he has English, Scottish, German and Swiss-German origins. Robert and his sister Allyson found themselves immersed in acting from an early age, so much so that Robert began studying at the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in New York before moving to California with his father following a divorce. of his parents in 1978. In 1982, Robert dropped out of Santa Monica High School to become a full-time actor.

2. Robert Downey Jr. made his acting debut at the age of five. Robert made his acting debut in the film Pound (1970) written and directed by his father. Between the ’80s and’ 90s Robert does his usual apprenticeship participating in films such as Last chance (1985), The explosive woman (1985), Final verdict (1989), A strange case (1989), while in 1992 he played Charlie Chaplin in the film Charlot: for this film he was nominated for the Oscars for the category of Best Leading Actor, for the Golden Globes and for the BAFTAs, winning the one for the best actor. During the 1990s, Robert appears in films such as The Last Party (1993), Natural born killers (1994), Conflict of Interest (1998) and Wonder Boys (2000).

3. Robert Downey’s career skyrocketed during the 2000s. while struggling with his drug problems, in the early 2000s Robert joined the cast of several films such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), is part of the film by David Fincher, Zodiac (2007) and in 2008 begins to play the role of Tony Stark in Iron man. In the same year, he works with Ben Stiller for the movie Tropic Thunder, with Joe Wright for The soloist and with Guy Ritchie for Sherlock Holmes. In 2014 he produced the film The Judge, of which it is part together with Robert Duvall, thanks to his company Team Downey, created by him and his wife.

Robert Downey Jr. is Sherlock Holmes

4. In 2009 Robert Downey Jr. plays Sherlock Homes in Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name. The film gets a lot of money and with this role Robert wins the Golden Globe for the best actor in a musical or comedy film. Two years later, Robert reprises the role, always alongside Jude Law, for the film, also by Guy Ritchie, Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows. Robert will play Sherlock again for the third film which is slated for release in 2021. In 2020 he played Dr. John Dolittle in the remake Dolittle.

Robert Downey Jr. was Iron Man

Loading... Advertisements

5. Robert Downey Jr. was cast in the role of Tony Stark in 2006. Jon Favreau, director of the film, had to convince the production that Robert would be perfect for that role and he did, resulting in the film’s huge success. Robert reprises the role for the two Marvel planned sequels, that is Iron Man 2 (2010) and Iron Man 3 (2015). His character has always been the protagonist of the Marvel collective films, that is in The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man 4?

The actor recently returned to talk about the role of Tony Stark, which he officially abandoned after the conclusion of the infinity saga ended with Avengers: Endgame. Well, the actor admitted that he would return to interpreting it on one condition: «For me, starting over is quite out of the question. I feel like I’ve already done everything possible with that character. I would consider stepping into his shoes again if there was a really super compelling argument. And also a series of events that made his return obvious. But one important thing is that at the moment I would like to do other things. “

Robert Downey Jr.’s next movies?

After concluding his engagement with Marvel Studios, the actor resumed his individual career and played in 2020 Dr. John Dolittle in Dolittle, is preparing to return in the role of Holmes in the highly anticipated Sherlock Holmes 3, the third installment of the franchise that this time, however, will not see Guy Ritchie as director. It is currently in post production All-Star Weekend, the directorial debut of Jamie Foxx, in which he acts alongside Gerard Butler, Benicio Del Toro it’s the same Jamie Foxx.

Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram

6. Robert Downey Jr. has an official Instagram profile. Opened in April 2015, Robert Downey Jr. has something like nearly 26 million followers. Crazy figures for an actor as crazy as he is. Robert is very active and uses social media to post nostalgic photos from when he was working on Marvel movies. In addition to posting photos of premier Marvel or posting some photos that let you understand what the upcoming film will be (it happened recently with Sherlock Holmes), Robert proves to be ironic and self-deprecating about what life has in store for him. Among the most famous posts there are certainly those that concern him together with the other Avengers while they got a collective tattoo, the symbol of the avengers.

Robert Downey Jr .: curiosity

7. Robert Downey Jr. never made a secret of having had drug problems. Who initiated him into this world was his father, who forced him, as a child, to smoke marijuana. In 1996 Robert was arrested for possession of drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and also for possessing a gun. After being released for good behavior, Robert is again arrested for trespassing for falling asleep drunk in a neighbor’s house. Sentenced to three years of parole and a series of drug tests to take, in 1997 he misses one of them and is sentenced to six months of rehabilitation. In 1999 he was arrested once again for missing another text and sentenced to three years in a facility suitable for rehabilitation. In 2000 he was released and Robert joined the cast of the TV series Ally McBeal, even winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. Shortly thereafter he was arrested again for possession of valium and cocaine and the following year was found wandering the street under the influence of cocaine while on probation. These latest arrests cost him presence in Ally McBeal, loses the role in The perfect lovers and compels Mel Gibson to close the theatrical production of Hamlet, for which Robert had been hired. During the trial, the actor is sent to rehab and remains under probation for three years.

8. Robert Downey Jr. was engaged to Sarah Jessica Parker. The two were engaged for several years, from 1984 to 1991, while in 1992 Robert married Deborah Falconer, a musician, with whom they have their first child, Indium, born in 1993. After divorcing in 2004, Robert married the producer in August 2005 Susan Levin, met on the set of Gothika (2003). The couple has two children, Exton Elias born in 2012 and Avril Roel born in 2014.

9. Robert Downey Jr. has put a lot of effort into overcoming his addiction to alcohol and drugs. It seems that the actor has been clean since 2003 and that he managed to get out of it thanks to the support of his family, and above all thanks to the practice of meditation, yoga and Wing Chun.

10. Robert Downey Jr. is an avid watch collector. It appears that Robert has an impressive collection of watches and his collection includes brands such as Breitling, Omega, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Rolex.

Sources: IMDb, biography