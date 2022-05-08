Entertainment

Robert Pattinson lived off his ‘Harry Potter’ money ‘for a long time’

James
Robert Pattinson has been involved with his fair share of movie franchises. Most recently, he played Bruce Wayne in the batman, which recently announced a sequel. Of course, the actor’s biggest film franchise to date is The Twilight Saga. All five movies were nothing short of a global phenomenon and made Pattinson a bona fide, billionaire celebrity. And who could forget Pattinson’s involvement in the Harry Potter franchise?

Robert Pattinson Reflects on Playing Cedric Diggory in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

In 2005, Pattinson starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Playing Cedric Diggory was a big deal for the then new actor. give him Remember me star in the opportunity to work on a massive set and develop your craft. And, thanks to the press tour, Pattinson was also able to travel around the world to promote the hit movie.

