Robert Pattinson lived off his ‘Harry Potter’ money ‘for a long time’

Robert Pattinson has been involved with his fair share of movie franchises. Most recently, he played Bruce Wayne in the batman, which recently announced a sequel. Of course, the actor’s biggest film franchise to date is The Twilight Saga. All five movies were nothing short of a global phenomenon and made Pattinson a bona fide, billionaire celebrity. And who could forget Pattinson’s involvement in the Harry Potter franchise?

Robert Pattinson Reflects on Playing Cedric Diggory in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

In 2005, Pattinson starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Playing Cedric Diggory was a big deal for the then new actor. give him Remember me star in the opportunity to work on a massive set and develop your craft. And, thanks to the press tour, Pattinson was also able to travel around the world to promote the hit movie.

While speaking to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Pattinson recalled how to work in the fourth Harry Potter The movie really changed his life. “I remember going to Tokyo for the first time and sitting in my room, looking out over the city and saying, ‘How did this happen?'” Pattinson recalled. “It was really special, and I really like that movie… I wouldn’t be acting if it wasn’t for that.”

How much money did the star of ‘The Batman’ make from ‘Harry Potter’?

But Pattinson not only had great experiences working on Harry Potter. She also made quite a bit of money from the film. While The lighthouse The actor didn’t make as much as Daniel Radcliffe and the other top stars, his check was pretty solid. Since he did not have a leading role, it is unknown how much money he earned for playing Cedric. However, it was enough for him to live off of it for a couple of years.

Movie star admits she lived off ‘Harry Potter’ money

“I spent a lot of time living off the harry potter money,” Pattinson admitted while speaking to GQ. “I moved into an apartment in Soho in London. I really thought I was going to make music at that time. I don’t know where he had the kind of belief in that, because there was absolutely no one who said there was any kind of music career on the table, but he was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I basically ran out of money.”

Pattinson lived on his agent’s couch when he booked ‘Twilight’

Once Pattinson had exhausted his Harry Potter money, he began to turn his attention to acting again. She even flew to the United States to audition for some big projects. And, since she had no cash, she crashed into his agent’s couch. But that setup was only temporary. Not long after, Pattinson booked his life-changing role as Edward Cullen in Twilight. And the rest, as they say, is history.

