Robinson Cano HAD his words about Fernando Tatis Jr.

Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM), has an extremely interesting development. For now Circularthe case when every victory is worth a lot.

Eastern stars, Tigres del Licey, Leones del Esgido and Gigantes del Cibao, in the same order, make up the current standings. The first one in question is the main hero of this league, who has five wins and one loss.

High level players like it Robinson Cano And Fernando Tatis Jr.belong to the ranks of the group commanded by Fernando Tatis Sr..

Robinsonhaving extensive experience in Major League Baseball, he suited up for this league to support his team. Later, “Boy” He was present, giving more than the Stars needed. Motivated by this, during an interview with Spoutthe impressions of a Kisquean could be appreciated, and even more so his feeling of communicating with a person from the major league of such a level as Tatis Jr..

Robinson Cano appreciated Fernando Tatis Jr.’s talent.

Through a post in Social Network X Sports Media ESPN (Dominican Republic), Robinson Cano took the floor and agreed to talk a little about this important stage LEAD.

Initially, the first question was based on the success of the project. Eastern stars and, in turn, the reasons why they led the team on a winning path.

“Well, I attribute it to the great chemistry we have on the team and the fact that we’re all on the same page. The goal is to win and do our best.”– the Dominican pointed out.

We subsequently moved on to the topic of sharing a squad with Fernando Tatis Jr.What Robinson Cano answered: “Well, what can I tell you, I played for Tatis, if I remember correctly, in 2020, when there was a pandemic. We played that year, played an additional game with the Chosen One… There is not much to say about Tatis, everyone already knows what a great talent, skill and player he is. He has a talent that we will all love. He’s an outstanding player, you know what I mean. A man who was a short stop and now plays right field as if it was the field of his life. He has a bracelet, he runs, hits and everything.”ended Spout between laughter of pride.

Get praise from a baseball personality like Robinson Canomeans that the efforts spent on the ground are paying off.

Fernando Tatis Jr.is a recognized player in Major League Baseball. His year as a right fielder San Diego Padres It was an absolute success. Up to receiving the Golden Glove and, in the same way, the Platinum Glove.

2024 continues to hold promise for all those stars who have been working hard since the offseason to reach their peak season. When Tatis Jr.he does it with his father and with his team in Dominican League.



