Rocky IV: Sylvester Stallone reveals the release date of the Director’s Cut and his exhausting training

Finally, the release date in theaters has been revealed to reveal the release date of Rocky IV’s Director’s Cut, Rocky Vs. Drago, as Sylvester Stallone shares a spectacular new workout.

Sylvester Stallone revealed the exit date of the Director’s Cut of Rocky IV by releasing a new poster and unveiled his devastating workout in a new video on Instagram. Rocky vs. Drago, this is the title of the new version, will be released in theaters on November 11th.

Here’s what Sylvester Stallone writes: “The theatrical release on November 11th. WIDE SCREEN and 4K. I am so proud of all the technicians who have done a great job making this movie and returning to fight in a fantastic way. Thank you! Poster by @john_rivoli”.

In better shape than ever, Stallone also shared a video of his hard workout in the gym.

Rocky IV: guilty pleasure turns 30

The director’s cut of Rocky IV will contain a number of changes from the original: it will give space to the death of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), will include unreleased video material such as a new fight between Rocky Balboa (Stallone) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and will see the elimination of the robot given to Paulie, that Stallone felt little in tune with what he had in mind for the new version of the film so much to declare:

“The robot will go to the landfill forever, no more robots”.

The decision sparked a response from International Robotics founder and SICO voice actor Robert Doornick who claimed that Stallone cut scenes from the robot in order to save money on commissions paid to Doornick for using it in the film version.


