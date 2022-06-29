Roles that are expensive for actors and actresses in Hollywood movies – The Sun Post

There are not a few cases of actresses and actors who have experienced various sequels as a result of a role they have had to play in a movie or series.

Actress Anne Hathaway, who won her only Oscar to date for her performance as Fantine, in Les Miserableshad to lose 12 kilos to bring that character to life.

It may interest you: Jurassic Park: a great legacy in science

“I had to be obsessive about it, the idea was to look close to death (…) Looking back on the whole experience, and I don’t judge it in any way, it was definitely a little crazy. It was definitely a break from reality, but I think that’s what Fantine is like anyway,” she said.

But the effect of the paper was not limited to the drastic physical change.

“I was in such a deprived state, physically and emotionally, that when I got home I couldn’t react to the chaos of the world without feeling overwhelmed. It took me weeks to feel like myself again.”

Joaquin Phoenix also had to lose weight for the role that earned him an Oscar in 2020, the only one he currently treasures. To get into the skin of the villain Arthur Fleck, better known as jokerIn the movie of the same name, Phoenix lost about 50 pounds.

“The first thing for us was weight loss … I think that’s really what I started with. And it turns out that affects your psychology. It starts to freak out when you lose that amount of weight in that amount of time.”

DEFENSE MECHANISMS

In an interview with Jessica Chastain, the also actress Sophie Turner said that she developed a mechanism to have fun between scenes during the filming of game of Thrones so as not to get traumatized. Like her, other actresses and actors have spoken on different occasions of the impact that certain interpretations had on them.

According to the EFE agency, Turner was in her early teens when she began playing Sansa Stark, her character in the acclaimed Serie. And when Chastain asked if she was still affected by it, like some kind of trauma, she said that she was sure she was going to show some symptoms in the future.

It may interest you: The arts as a weapon against fear

On the other hand, designer Reynolds Woodcock, in Phantom Threadwas the last character that Daniel Day-Lewis gave life. It happened in 2017, the same year that he announced his retirement from the world of acting. “Before making the movie, I didn’t know he was going to quit acting,” recalls the actor.

Day-Lewis, said that Paul Thomas Anderson, the director of the film, and he laughed a lot before making it:

“And then we stopped laughing because a feeling of sadness invaded both of us… That took us by surprise: We did not realize what we had given birth to. It was hard to live with that. And it still is.”

In fact, the actor did not see Phantom Thread and said that the fact of not wanting to see the film is related to the decision he made to stop working as an actor.

“But that’s not why the sadness is here to stay. That happened during the telling of the story and I really don’t know why,” she said.

It may interest you: Terry Gilliam says that the directors he most admires are Mexican

Margot Robbie so immersed herself in the role of Tonya Harding, a real American ice skater, in the film I, Tonyawhich at times blurred the line between interpretation and reality:

“I had lost my mind. I really thought we were those people and we were off the set, running down the street, yelling at each other and the cameras running behind, ”said the actress about the alleged need to go to the hospital because she really believed her hand was broken.

A fine scar on the palm of the hand was not the only mark that the filming of Nightcrawler left in Jake Gyllenhaal, one of its protagonists and producers of said production. The idea was for the character to look emaciated, so he lost about 30 pounds.

“Physically, it showed, but chemically and mentally, I think it was an even more fascinating ride. It became a struggle for me.”

On that occasion, Gyllenhaal admitted that playing a character like that sometimes crept into his subconscious.

“I always have nightmares (although) I don’t really believe in nightmares. I don’t think the things that scare us are in our dreams. I think it’s us communicating with ourselves. Even if I am scared, I think they are useful sometimes,” he said.

Also read other contents of Normal ⬇️