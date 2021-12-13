Roma-Spezia, illness for a fan. Fear at the Olimpico, the South Curve stops singing

Fear at the Olimpico during the postponement Rome-Spezia: around 25 ‘of the first half la South curve he stopped singing and throughout it Stadium frost has fallen. The reason is an illness to a 23-year-old boy who was in the hottest sector of typhus Romanist, who was immediately assisted by the doctors present as always in the facility during the competitions and after resuscitation was taken to the hospital at the Gemelli polyclinic. The South has decided not to continue singing and to encourage the team as a sign of respect for him. The match resumed in the second half with Roma leading 1-0 but in a surreal atmosphere, with the South having also withdrawn flags and banners. And with Ibanez’s 2-0 goal, things did not change: the fans did not rejoice and did not celebrate the Giallorossi’s doubling.

Illness at the Olimpico for a fan in the Curva

The boy was in the lower part of the Curva Sud, in the area closest to the athletics track that divides the sector from the lawn of the Olimpico. Fans across the stadium immediately realized something was wrong when they saw the hottest fans go silent. Immediate intervention by doctors who, after resuscitation, transported him away to the emergency room at Gemelli. At the end of the game, the official speaker of the club gave him the virtual embrace of the whole stadium: «We say goodbye to Tommaso, who is going through a difficult moment. Come on Tommaso ».