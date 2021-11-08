“Rome, Milan and Naples are the most sustainable teams in Italy”

One is in the lead, the other has lost fourth place after the knockout of Venice, but the future in Italy belongs to Milan and Rome. The Cies, the Football Observatory, today compiled the ranking of the most “sustainable” teams, considering the age of the players, years in the first team and the duration of the contracts as well as other factors (the more minutes on the pitch, the greater the importance of the player within the rose). The European ranking sees Manchester City in the lead, with an average age of 27.06 years, an average of 3.32 years in the first team for the players and contracts of 3.32 years for each of them. In second place Real Sociedad, third Liverpool. Before the Italians in the standings, Roma, 13th (26.6 years of average age, 1.9 years the average presence in the first team, 3.1 years the average of contracts). The Giallorossi precede Milan in Serie A (25.8; 2.1; 2.8), Napoli third. The lowest average age is that of Spezia (24.6 years), while at the bottom of the ranking is Lazio (30.3). As for the presence of players in the first team, Napoli is the one with the longest duration (3 years, only one for Empoli and Salernitana) while the Giallorossi also have the primacy of the average duration of the contracts.