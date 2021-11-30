Ronaldo and the famous “secret card” with Juve: the details of the agreement

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo it’s a “Famous paper that was not supposed to exist theoretically”. There Prosecutor of Turin he needed all kinds of documents to get it right the Prisma operation. In the search decree then carried out on Friday by the Guardia di Finanza in all the offices of the Juventus between Turin and Milan, it was specified how it would be necessary to acquire accounting, non-accounting, banking and correspondence documentation (including on IT support) referring to each operation carried out from 1 July 2018 onwards. There are also two particular situations which according to the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office did not appear to have been the subject of publication and communication to the competent bodies. One concerns the «Writing certifying the existence of a“ non-federal obligation ”on the part of the company Atalanta as part of the double transfer operation of Merih players Demiral and Cristian Romero“. The other is related to the “Private agreement concerning the contractual relationship and the arrears of salaries of the football player Cristiano Ronaldo”. Both those referring to the operations with Atalanta and those related to the Portuguese champion have been defined “Documents constituting the body of the crime or in any case things pertinent to the crime, also for the purpose of accurately reconstructing the responsibility profiles of the individual suspects”.