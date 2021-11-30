Ronaldo and the famous “secret card” with Juve: the details of the agreement
The name of Cristiano Ronaldo it’s a “Famous paper that was not supposed to exist theoretically”. There Prosecutor of Turin he needed all kinds of documents to get it right the Prisma operation. In the search decree then carried out on Friday by the Guardia di Finanza in all the offices of the Juventus between Turin and Milan, it was specified how it would be necessary to acquire accounting, non-accounting, banking and correspondence documentation (including on IT support) referring to each operation carried out from 1 July 2018 onwards. There are also two particular situations which according to the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office did not appear to have been the subject of publication and communication to the competent bodies. One concerns the «Writing certifying the existence of a“ non-federal obligation ”on the part of the company Atalanta as part of the double transfer operation of Merih players Demiral and Cristian Romero“. The other is related to the “Private agreement concerning the contractual relationship and the arrears of salaries of the football player Cristiano Ronaldo”. Both those referring to the operations with Atalanta and those related to the Portuguese champion have been defined “Documents constituting the body of the crime or in any case things pertinent to the crime, also for the purpose of accurately reconstructing the responsibility profiles of the individual suspects”.
Juve, the secret agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo
The hunt by the Guardia di Finanza for documents relating to previous emoluments of Ronaldo it also started from one of the interceptions, in which reference was made to “A famous card that was not supposed to exist theoretically”. Which should lead (conditional obligation) to discussions regarding the individual agreements that every player of the Juventus squad would have to find with the club after the agreement reached. in March 2020 in full lockdown: players and coaching staff waived their salaries for March, April, May and June, but in the event of a restart of the activity they would then have discussed in good faith the integration of the remuneration in the following year, which should have amounted to approximately two months and half. It is therefore sought “A famous card that was not supposed to exist theoretically”, on the other hand, the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo represented an unprecedented exception as regards the history of Juventus and of all Italian football: a salary of about 31 million euros net per season, about 10.3 million frozen on that occasion and to be recounted after the end of the lockdown and the restart of the activity.