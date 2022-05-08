Sports

Ronaldo Cisneros, ex Chivas, scores his first hat trick in MLS

The Mexican forward of Atlanta United, Ronaldo Cisneros, managed to score his first hat trick in Major League Soccer, this in just 45 minutes of the game against the Chicago Fire, for which the former Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara recorded 4 goals in the present campaign.

The Mexican’s first goal fell at minute 3, after a spectacular collective play, Santos’ youth squad received the ball on the edge of the area and drove a few meters to later score the first bell goal.

The second goal fell with some fortune for the Mexican striker, as he took advantage of a rebound after a clearance from the Chicago goal, to push the ball to the bottom of the goal.



Living up to his name, Ronaldo Cisneros was not satisfied and scored his third goal in the match, after receiving a filtered ball from three quarters of the field, he headed towards the goal, dribbled past the goalkeeper, and sent it into the back of the net .



With this triplet, Cisneros reached four goals in the season, just one goal away from tying Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Daniel Gutiérrez is a critic who knows Mexican soccer and the main leagues in the world, with experience in sports writing. He is a faithful follower of Club América from Mexico. He studies Communication Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He is currently a collaborator on the Soy Fútbol portal.

