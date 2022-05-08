Rosalía and 9 other stars who have shone at the fashion Oscars

The biggest showcase of the fashion industry has not disappointed. The met gala 2022 not only has it been celebrated again the first monday in may but it has already shaken off all the restrictions due to the pandemic of the two previous editions, to live in style a party as extravagant as glamorous. The event is known as the ‘Oscars of fashion’.

The soiree in New York where all the stars of the moment compete in style and beauty This time it has been conceived as the continuation of the last edition, which was held in September, to the greater glory of North American fashion: ‘In America: A Lexicon on Fashion’ was the motto. Now it was time to uncork the second part of the show, ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’for which more than half a thousand guests were asked for a very particular ‘dress code’, based on the ‘Gilded Glamor’Come on, like the one worn by Louisa Jacobson, the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep in the recent HBO period series ‘The Golden Age’.

Anna Wintourco-president of the event also known as the ‘Super Bowl of fashion’, has surely breathed easy, as almost all celebrities have followed the required etiquette. There have been no lamp dresseslike that mythical Katy Perryneither him red model with a replica of his head under his arm with whom he walked the red carpet Jared Leto a couple of edits ago.

Related news

Maximum obedience to the boss of fashion (and ‘Vogue’). had to embody the greatness of the New York of the time between 1870 and 1890and the great fortunes built by the tallest skyscrapers in Manhattan.

Golden glamor galore with lots of sequins, rhinestone appliqués, metallic fabrics and exaggerated volumes on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in New York, where they have highlighted ‘lookazos’ like those of Blake Lively (one of the gala hostesses), Sarah Jessica Parker (back to the ‘show’), Rosalia either kim kardashian; as well as new faces who have attended for the first time, such as his sisters Khloé and Kourtney, or the singer BadBunny.

Come and see the 10 best dresses of the Met gala 2022 📸

Blake Lively, Atelier Versace Blake Lively, one of the co-hosts of this 2022 Met gala along with her husband, fellow performer Ryan Reynolds, filmmaker Regina King and musical producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, has shone above other stars. She has been one of the first to step on the ‘red carpet’ and has set the bar very, very high. The ‘Gossip Girl’ never disappoints, and this time with her spectacular Versace ‘3 in 1’even less. The tailored design with three layerswhich three youngsters have helped him deploy, has left the public speechless, marking another great moment for the history of fashion. The first layer, a bustier-style dress with embroidery; the second, an overskirt with a bow at the waist and great volume, in turquoise; above, an XXL bow in salmon color. She herself has explained that her outfit is inspired by the Empire State Building, the print on the blue skirt, on the roof of Grand Central Station, and her tiara, on the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

From the designer’s arm matthew williamsthe Catalan diva has reached his second Met gala. If in September he did it with an impressive model of a manila shawl in red now Rosalía has dazzled with a amazing Givenchy, the period dress of an entire Motomi! A design full of inlays that perfectly combined the golden glamor theme with the urban fashion that she wears as a flag (see, her very futuristic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ sunglasses and a open corset back with an embedded spine up to the shoulders). In mint green, with a mermaid cut, ruffles at the hem and puffed chiffon sleeves with inlays, it has been one of the most talked about models at the party. And it is that Only Rosalía can wear a bata de cola with platform boots with such style.

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn’s ‘Happy Birthday’ dress “It traveled guarded by guards and I had to put on gloves to try it on,” Kim Kardashian revealed to ‘Vogue’. The ‘celebrity’ has arrived at the party with her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, with a platinum blonde bow and with the famous dress in which, shortly before she died, Marilyn Monroe sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to John F. Kennedy. Giving it all, as always. “What is the most American thing that comes to mind? Well, Marilyn Monroe. For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is that ‘look'”, said the ‘influencer’, who he had to lose 7 kilos to put on that historical design based on a sketch by Bob Mackie for French-born Hollywood costume designer Jean-Louis. A ‘naked dress’ that caused a stir in its day, and 60 years later, too.

Faithful to the principles of Generation Z, of which she is a beacon and guide, billie eilish has come to the resplendent gala with a A great vintage dress signed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci, and made entirely from recycled materials. Sustainability and safeguarding the environment is something that young people are concerned about, and she is no stranger to this global sentiment. a styling ivory satin corseted, completed with a green lace cape and ivory gathered skirt, and a padded bustle. “I wanted to be as ecological as possible,” explained the singer of ‘Happier than ever’ during the broadcast of the party. To complete her ‘look’ she has chosen some beige platform shoes made with vegan materials.

Katy Perry in Oscar de la Renta More restrained than on other occasions where she has preferred to bet on the ‘show’ and entertainment -remember that lamp dress or that of an angel or that of a hamburger-, Katy Perry has also looked fantastic this time with a creation of Oscar de la Renta. An black and white dress, with an ‘off shoulder’ neckline and a long train; pure serenity and elegance. The American composer has managed to give it her chic touch, with many transparencies and black gauze.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Christopher John Rogers Expert in style and in the ‘Oscars of fashion’, the actress of ‘Sex in New York’, Sarah Jessica Parker, always follows the ‘dress code’ of her friend Wintour to the letter. She this time she has returned to her red carpet and has nailed it again with a model of Christopher John Rogerswhich also had a message, because with it he wanted pay tribute to the figure of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, a black dressmaker from the end of the 19th century little known by the general public. Ah, but Carrie Bradshaw doesn’t miss one.

Like Blake Lively dakota johnson He also wanted to play the trompe l’oeil of convertible dresses, something quite common on the red carpet of the Met gala. In her case, she has done it with a 2-1 design of his signature fetish, Gucci. Chris Martin’s girlfriend has made her appearance dressed in a XL velvet robe in burgundy which revealed his true inner glam look: a shimmering sheer lace jumpsuit in black that fit him like a glove. As decorations, fringes of ‘pailettes’ have been allowed.

the young actor Manu Rioswho gives life to Patrick in the series ‘Elite’ (Netflix), has been one of the debutants at this Met gala 2022. The international promise of interpretation and one of the most demanded faces of fashion brands has been part of the escort squad Jeremy Scottcreative director of Moschinoand the firm that has dressed him for the occasion. The actor has worn a black tuxedo with double breasted jacket and spear point lapel, one of the most elegant options. His bet has not been trivial, because in the middle of that golden period that goes from 1870 to 1891 the tuxedo was born.

The also newcomer bad bunny He has arrived at the party wanting to attract attention (something usual in his way of dressing). The Puerto Rican has appeared in a suit with clear references to the iconic Burberry trench coat in beige. In addition to his puffed sleeves (a very fashionable style in female dresses at the end of the 19th century), the interpreter of ‘Yonaguni’ has donned the same accessory chosen by other guests at the gala, such as Blake Lively or Anna Wintour herself: a tiara. Without a doubt, the flagship accessory of this red carpet.

The London-based actor of Pakistani descent from ‘Sound of Metal’ has turned the concept of Gilded Age glamour on its head, to pay homage not to the wealthy classes of the time, but to the immigrant workers who built Manhattan in the 19th century. the activist Riz Ahmad has opted for a set that evokes the workers who built the Empire State. He has arrived on the red carpet with a simple set in navy blue, pants and shirt, with a visible undershirt, and boots to go to work. It is a ‘look’ of Angelo Urrutia, the Salvadoran designer creative director of the firm 4S Designs, specialized in work clothes.

Here you can see the gallery with more dresses from the Met gala