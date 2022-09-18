Rosalía becomes a spokesperson for a well-known perfume

The Spanish singer Rosalía has stood out in recent months as one of the megastars of pop music. Now, she will be unveiled as the new face of French luxury brand Lancôme’s fragrance “La vie est belle”.

Despite the fact that the Bizcochito interpreter was in charge of sharing the news with her fans, the brand also released a statement in which she expressed her excitement at collaborating with the artist, where she highlighted her talent.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with @rosalia.vt for our iconic fragrance, “La vie est belle”. Life is what you make of it, make it beautiful like Rosalía”, expressed the cosmetics brand.

“Rosalia does it differently. She is not one to stick to the mold, her mark as an artist is completely unique because of her enthusiasm, spirit, style and deep love for her culture. Rosalía is building her own unique life, and she is indeed beautiful, ”said the company.

Rosalía joins a group of stars that she has distinguished, such as veteran actress Julia Roberts, who was the first ambassador of this perfume that features notes of iris, spun sugar and vanilla. Likewise, the music producer also meets other celebrities such as the star of “Emily in Paris”, Lily Collins and the protagonist of the series “Euphoria”, Zendaya.