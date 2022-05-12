Rosamund Pike to star in new Emerald Fennell

Oscar-winning screenwriter and Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown”, emerald fennell She is one of the most creative filmmakers of her generation. More than a year after the premiere of “Promising Young Woman”come back with a new project which will have Rosamund Pike What protagonist.

Emerald Fennell on the set of “Promising Young Woman”

According to information from dead linethe title of the new production by the actress and director will be “Saltburn” and tell the story of a great english aristocratic family. There are no details about the historical period that the film will cover, but it is believed which will be set to early 20th century.

Rosamund Pike she will not be alone, since she will be accompanied by Jacob Elordi (euphoria) and Barry Keoghan (Eternals). The actress is filming the second season of “The Wheel of Time” of Amazon Prime Video, while Fennell is under the orders of Greta Gerwig in the movie “Barbie” Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Rosamund Pike

Meanwhile, Elordi will return in the role of Nate Jacobs for the third season of “euphoria“, which still does not have a release date. He was also part of the cast of “deep water“, along with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and will soon have a role in the indie cut tape “He Went That WayAlong with Zachary Quinto.

For his part, Keoghan comes from starring in two films of the superhero genre. On the one hand “Eternals” from Marvel Studios, and also had a cameo appearance as Joker in “batman“, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. He will soon be seen in “The Banshees of Inisherin“, along with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, under the direction of Martin McDonaugh.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan will also join Saltburn

With date of start of filming scheduled for the end of this year, many of the details of the production are still unknown which is in the first instances of work and with the script going through the final corrections.“Saltburn” It would be shot in the English countryside, with imposing natural background settings and lavish mansions in the best style Downton Abbey. The premiere of the film could take place in 2023.

