Rosamund Pike to star in new Emerald Fennell

Oscar-winning screenwriter and Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown”, emerald fennell She is one of the most creative filmmakers of her generation. More than a year after the premiere of “Promising Young Woman”come back with a new project which will have Rosamund Pike What protagonist.

Emerald Fennell on the set of “Promising Young Woman”

According to information from dead linethe title of the new production by the actress and director will be “Saltburn” and tell the story of a great english aristocratic family. There are no details about the historical period that the film will cover, but it is believed which will be set to early 20th century.

