Rubilio Castillo will sign with Motagua this Thursday and Hector Castellanos will be officially presented

01/04/2024

He Motagua from Diego Vasquez continues to operate in the Honduran football foot market ahead of the start of the 2024 National League Clausura tournament. Jorge Serrano and Edwin Munguia These are the acquisitions that the blue club has already officially announced, but there is also new and very good news.

Rubilio Castillo there will be a new player Motagua. The Honduran forward will sign his contract with the Eagles this Thursday, which will be officially announced later, as confirmed by DIEZ. See: Latest news from the Honduran transfer market It must be remembered that Rubillium He had an important financial offer from Marathon, but in the end he rejected it and returned to Motagua, where he had wonderful moments. Diego Vasqueztechnician Motaguawas the key to persuasion Rubilio Castillo, scoring 122 goals in the National League of Honduras. Now he’s going for more.

Another acquisition of Motagua and Kevin Alvarez does not leave the club

This Thursday Motagua will also announce the fourth signing, this Hector Castellanoswho is facing the second stage as part of the blue team.

The containment midfielder spent the tournament with Potros de Olancho and Diego Vasquez He asked for it back. He has already signed his contract and it will be presented this Thursday. Except, Kevin Alvarezreceived an excellent offer from Marathon, finally decided to stay in Motagua and it will be renewed.

