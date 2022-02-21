Rumor | Two Club América players demand more minutes from Santiago Solari

After suffering a painful defeat in Sinaloa before him Mazatlan FCduring the match corresponding to the Matchday 2the America club continues to work under an environment of pressure, criticism and accusations for the results it has generated since the beginning of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, as well as by your current position within the General table and recently, has dealt with various rumors within its ranks.

The words of the technical director

Due to this, at the end of the meeting mentioned above, the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari He declared at a press conference that he is aware of the situation the squad is going through and, in turn, remarked that there is still time to correct the situation and clarify the game plan.

“I prefer the second half, with the reaction, with the desire to tie a match up. I prefer the generation; we had scoring options. The tournament is long, we must correct and play like in the second half, surely we will,” emphasized the helmsman.

The rumors in America

But Solari not only has to face the situations previously described, he also faces speculations that are related to his squad and that is that in the last hours, the rumor about an alleged nonconformity of Alexander Zendejas and Juan Oterowho are rumored, have requested to have more minutes on the field of play, since they consider that lately, the Argentine has preferred to trust other players and said decision apparently has them dissatisfied and in disagreement.