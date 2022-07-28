rural medicine

The San Jorge de Huesca Hospital will start up the new emergencies, now under construction, before the end of the year. Although the building will be delivered in October, it will then be equipped to serve. In this way, a demand of the toilets that demanded, above all, more space as well as better facilities will be fulfilled. Also, the province will receive 4.8 million to acquire high-tech health equipment, as the first accelerator line in Alto Aragón. This was one of the news from yesterday in which the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, toured Alto Aragón and, specifically, the San Jorge de Huesca hospital where she made this announcement. But while this modernization will be a great advance, his visit to the town of Plan in Sobrarben to honor Guillermo Bernuésthe doctor for almost 40 years, was the one who garnered the applause.

Numerous local, provincial and regional authorities and the entire Chistau valley attended the ceremony in which the Huesca physician was honored who in 1983 chose this town for being one of the areas he least knew. This act was, without a doubt, a wake-up call from the rural environment to future doctors, so necessary at this time when it is difficult to fill vacancies. Bernués’ career shows that from a small town in the Pyrenees “great things can be done”, as the Minister of Health pointed out, since he has promoted telemedicine, has worked to improve the quality of care and, after specializing in Mountain, has collaborated in rescues. Guillermo Bernués represents the importance of the rural doctor. A well-deserved distinction for a brilliant career without leaving the rural environment.