Russia and Ukraine: Putin says sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are “like a declaration of war”

6 March 2022, 08:16 GMT

image source, EPA Caption, Putin made the remarks while addressing a group of Aeroflot stewardesses at a training center near Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the sanctions imposed by the West as “akin to a declaration of war.”

Although, he added: “Fortunately, it has not come to that.”

Putin also warned that any attempt to impose a no fly zone on Ukraine would be seen as a participation in the armed conflict.

And he rejected suggestions that he will impose a state of emergency or martial law in Russia.

Putin made the remarks on Saturday while speaking to a group of flight attendants at an Aeroflot training center near Moscow.

Impact of sanctions

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago, the West has imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, including the freezing of Putin’s assets abroad and the exclusion of several Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank and Financial Communications (SWIFT), the main messaging system used by banks to make fast and secure cross-border payments.

In addition, many multinational firms—including Apple, Jaguar Land Rover, H&M, Visa, Mastercard, and Burberry—announced that they will stop doing business in Russia.

On Saturday, Zara, PayPal and Samsung became the latest global brands to suspend operations there.

image source, Getty Images Caption, More and more global companies are announcing that they will stop operating in Russia.

The economic measures have already made the value of the ruble crash and forced the Russian central bank to double rates of interest.

In his comments on Saturday, Putin again justified the war in Ukraine, again using as a justification that he is trying to defend Russian-speaking communities through the “demilitarization and denazification” of the country.

Responding to comments from Western defense analysts that the Russian military campaign is not going as well as expected, Putin said: “Our Army will fulfill all tasks. I do not doubt it at all. Everything is going according to plan.” what was planned.”

He added that only professional soldiers are taking part in the hostilities and that no conscripts are involved, despite reports to the contrary.

Martial law

The Russian president said he will consider efforts to impose a no fly zone on Ukraine as a step towards military conflict and that those responsible to beton Treated as enemy combatants.

image source, Getty Images Caption, More than a million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their country because of the war.

“The current leadership must understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they put the future of the Ukrainian state at risk,” he added.

For his part, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned to NATO for ruling out the imposition of a no fly zone.

However, Western leaders say that introducing this measure would mean an escalation.

Putin also said he had no plans to declare martial law in Russia, after rumors about it emerged in recent days.

He noted that this measure would only be taken in “cases of external aggression, in defined areas of military activity.”

“But we are not in that situation and I hope we are not,” he said.

When martial law is imposed, normal civil law is suspended or the military takes control of government functions.

The president pointed out that there other special emergency states that could be used in the event of a “large-scale external threat,” but that it also has no plans to introduce them.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to try to stop the conflict continue.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, held a three-hour meeting with Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday.

After leaving Moscow, Bennett traveled to Germany to meet with the German chancellor. Olaf Scholz.

Although Israel is a key US ally, Bennett has tried to maintain a good relationship with Russia. The President of Ukraine, Zelensky, who is Jewish, has asked Israel to mediate the crisis.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and told him he was amazed at his courage in standing up to Russia.

The two men met at the Polish-Ukrainian border. There, Kuleba reiterated his optimism and disdain for receive more military support from NATOincluding a no-fly zone.