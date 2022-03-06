Russia and Ukraine: Putin says sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are “like a declaration of war”

Putin made the remarks while addressing a group of Aeroflot stewardesses at a training center near Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the sanctions imposed by the West as “akin to a declaration of war.”

Although, he added: “Fortunately, it has not come to that.”

Putin also warned that any attempt to impose a no fly zone on Ukraine would be seen as a participation in the armed conflict.

And he rejected suggestions that he will impose a state of emergency or martial law in Russia.

