Russia and Ukraine: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suspects he was poisoned during peace negotiations

Roman Abramovich

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning during peace talks in kyiv earlier this month, sources close to the businessman say.

According to reports, the owner of English soccer club Chelsea, who has since recovered, suffered pain in the eyes and dskin scaling.

It was also said that two Ukrainian peace negotiators were affected.

the american daily The Wall Street Journal reported that the suspected poisoning was orchestrated by hardliners in Russia who wanted to sabotage the peace talks.

