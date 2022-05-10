Russia could destroy NATO countries in 30 minutes, Russian space agency chief threat

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Kremlin space agency Roscosmos, warned today that Russia could quickly destroy the countries of the NATO in the event of a nuclear attack.

Rogozin, one of the officials closest to the president Vladimir Putinwarned in his Telegram account that Russia could destroy the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 30 minutes, “but we must not allow it, because the consequences of an exchange of nuclear attacks will affect the state of our Earth”.

Therefore, he continued, we will have to defeat this economically and militarily more powerful enemy through conventional military means.”

In February, after the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Putin put the nuclear deterrence forces on alert. The Russian president has indicated that these forces would go into action in the event of a “threat to national security.”

Rogozin assured that “NATO is waging a war against us. He hasn’t declared it, but that doesn’t change anything. Now it’s obvious to everyone.”

The countries of the NATO they have not intervened in the war, since Ukraine is not a member of the Atlantic Alliance. However, they have provided weapons and have called on Putin to end the war unconditionally.

Last month, Rogozin announced that Roscosmos would leave the International Space Station. He also threatened to knock her out of orbit and drop her on European or American soil.

In his message on Telegram, he stated that the “special military operation” undertaken by Putin in Ukraine it already goes “beyond its original meaning and geography… It is a war for the truth and the right of Russia to exist as a single and independent state.”

