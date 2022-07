Yes for lagertha outside, Vladimir Putin would probably lose the desire for war. The most famous squire of the series vikings is embodied by Katherine Winnick, Canadian of Ukrainian origin who these days lives the Russian invasion of the country of his ancestors with a heavy heart. Since the beginning of the invasion almost a month ago, the actress has shown her unwavering support for Ukraine on social media.

This is how we have seen her wearing the ‘sorochka’ shirt, the same traditional Ukrainian garment that Queen Letizia opted for in a public appearance at the beginning of the attack in solidarity with the victims of the war. Several of her most recent posts on her Instagram show the distinctive colors of the ukrainian national flagand has also shared a video that shows the before and after of the bombs in some of the main cities of the Eastern European country, something that was also done by the most viral athlete in Ukraine at the moment, the volleyball player Yuliya Gerasymova.





But one of the publications that has received the most repercussion is a photograph that shows Katheryn Winnick posing with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, along with his wife. The actress of the well-known production of the History channel and HBO thus makes clear her commitment to the Ukrainian government emanating from the polls. With ambassadors like this one – the actress known for bringing Ragnar Lothbrok’s first wife Lagertha to life – amasses nearly six million followers only on Instagram – the cause of the Ukrainian people will not be easily silenced.