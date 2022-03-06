Russia launches projectiles at experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkov

The authorities of the Ukrainian province of Járkov denounced this Sunday the impact of projectiles launched by Russian forces about the National Research Center of the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, where there is an experimental nuclear reactor.

“On March 6, the Russian Army fired a rocket launcher at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, where there is a nuclear research facility,” the Kharkov branch of the Ukrainian secret services (SBU) reported. In the place there are 37 nuclear fuel cells, so it could be caused “a large-scale ecological catastrophe. alerted the SBU, for which a criminal investigation was opened for a crime of ecocide under article 441 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

The SBU stressed that it continues to collect information for subsequent presentation in The Hague, seat of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Russian Armed Forces, by order of the president of that country, Vladimir Putin, seek to besiege and dominate some of the most strategic points of the Ukrainian government, such as the nuclear power plants. This objective was evident, after a Russian bombardment caused a fire on the night of Thursday March 3 and early Friday at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, on the banks of the Dnieper River, although for the moment “No changes in radiation levels have been recorded,” according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

After the attack, a large fire was generated that remained active for several hours; After controlling the flames, Russian troops took over the plant and the staff guaranteed “its proper functioning” with “stable” radiation levels. It is worth mentioning that the fire occurred in an administrative office.

The Zaporizhia nuclear plant is the largest in all of Europe and houses six of the 15 reactors that supply power to all of Ukraine. In this nation there are four active nuclear power plants, which supply about half of the electricity consumed by the countryand several radioactive waste deposits, such as Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear catastrophe in history took place in 1986.

The 15 reactors are divided into four nuclear power plants: Khmelnitsky (2), Rivne (4), South Ukraine (3) and Zaporizhia (6), according to the latest data from the Ukrainian operator Energoatom.

It is important to mention that Russia, on its first day of invasion of Ukraine, seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which means that up to now the Kremlin has two nuclear power plants in its possession.

As reported by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in a statement, of the six units of the attacked plant in Zaporizhia, Unit 1 was shut down for maintenance, Units 2 and 3 have been shut down in a controlled manner, Unit 4 is operating at 60% power and Units 5 and 6 are kept “standby” in low power mode.

However, the director general of the UN nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, indicated this Friday afternoon that it has not yet been possible to have access to the entire plant and that “the situation continues to be very difficult” to supervise.

Some experts warn of the risk implied by the age of this type of reactor. According to the World Nuclear Association, all the reactors are of the Russian VVER type, a model that was developed by the former USSR in the 1980s. Twelve of them were designed to have a useful life of 30 years, that is, up to the year 2020. However, the Ukrainian state-owned company Energoatom extended its useful life for another 10 years and licenses for its activity were extended.

