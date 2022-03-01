Russian airline cancels flights with the Dominican Republic

The russian airline Aeroflot announced this Monday that, due to the closure of airspace with some countries in Europe and Canada, it has canceled its flights leaving from Russia to America.

In a press release, the airline indicated that the suspension of transatlantic flights will last until March 2.

The canceled flights were destined for Mexico City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, Cuba, and Punta Cana.

“Updated information on the future operation of flights on the indicated routes will be published on the website and in the official accounts of the airline in social networks. Passengers are asked to follow the schedule changes,” the airline said.

After Canada’s announcement to close its airspace with Russia, that country also announced air restrictions for 36 countries.

“In accordance with the norms of international law, as a response measure to the ban by European countries on the flights of civil aircraft of Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia, the restriction has been ordered for the flights of airlines of 36 states,” said the efe news agency.

It is added that flights from these countries can be made “with a special authorization” issued by Rosaviatsia or by the Russian Foreign Ministry.