Ryan Reynolds Clearly Reveals Titles for New, Mysterious Marvel Movies Coming Between 2023 and 2024 | Cinema

could not miss a great opportunity for social trolling.

If you remember well, a couple of days ago, Disney officially decided to reserve an exclusive distribution window for cinema for all its films until the end of the year (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS) and has also announced that, among in July 2023 and November 2024, seven films of the Marvel Studios still untitled.

In a tweet published by Brandon Davis of Comic Book, a list of potential titles is jotted down. You can find it below.

Untitled Marvel Studios movie predictions (in no particular order): -Captain America 4

-Blade

-Fantastic Four

-Shang-Chi 2

-Deadpool 3

-A Mutant (s) movie

– Crossover event movie (New Avengers, Thunderbolts, etc …) https://t.co/CrhBxu8D62 – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 10, 2021

It is at this point that Ryan Reynolds entered the matter straight into the issue by posting an alternate list in another tweet that you can read directly below:

My guesses: – Fantastic 1

– Gin Genie

– Weekend at Blind Al’s

– Fantastic 2

– Nick Fury Road

– Fantastic 3 – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 10, 2021

We remind you that, in November, we will meet Ryan Reynolds together with Gal Gadot and The Rock in Red Notice, a film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out in search of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

In the cast Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021.

What do you think of this “alternative” list of Marvel movies posted on Twitter by Ryan Reynolds? Tell us, as usual, in the comments below the article!