Sag Awards 2022, all the nominations of the best actors

Since 1995 a point of reference for the artists of the sector, i Sag Awards are back again this year with a truly exceptional shortlist of candidates. After the Golden Globes and waiting to meet the winners of the Bafta and the Oscars, we see the complete list of films nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the only televised awards ceremony designed to exclusively honor the artists and reward the best acting performances of the year.

At the awards ceremony, which this year will be held virtually on Sunday 27 February from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, there will be different thickness films called to confront each other, starting with House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, topping all with three nominations, including Best Cast (alongside Belfast, A winning family – King Richard, Don’t Look Up And Tail), Best Actress (Lady Gaga) and Best Supporting Actor (Jared Leto).

The awards ceremony at the Sag Awards will be held on Sunday 27 February. 2022 SAG AwardsGetty Images

Partial disappointment in this edition of the Sag Awards 2022 for The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, excluded from the best cast category and forced to console herself with the nominations of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, respectively for myglior Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. It’s not great either West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, nominated only with Ariana deBose as Best Supporting Actress. Among the favorite actors left with a dry mouth we find Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Kristen Stewart, who was highly anticipated for her portrayal of Lady Diana in Spencer.

Squid Game by Netflix is ​​the first non-English series (and the first South Korean one) to be nominated for the Sag Awards. 2022 SAG AwardsGetty Images

The 2,500 voters randomly selected from among the members of the Guild, who this year will give a special recognition to the British actress Helen Mirren, have also expressed their preferences on the TV front. Among the TV series remaining in the race and in the running for one of the prizes there are Succession, which garnered five nominations, The Handmaid’s Tale, Morning Show, Squid Game And Yellowstone for Best Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series, and The Great, Hacks, Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building And Ted Lasso among the comic series. Squid Game by Netflix is ​​the first non-English series (and the first South Korean one) to be nominated for the Sag Awards. The show also garnered five-point spots for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

SAG AWARDS 2022, THE NOMINATIONS FOR CINEMA

Best cast



Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

A winning family – King Richard

House of Gucci

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudosn – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best doubles

Black Widow

Dunes

Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

SAG AWARDS 2022, THE NOMINATIONS FOR TV

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Douglas – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown



Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Cast in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show



Best doubles

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Murder in Easttown

Squid Game

