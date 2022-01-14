News

Sag Awards 2022, all the nominations of the best actors

Since 1995 a point of reference for the artists of the sector, i Sag Awards are back again this year with a truly exceptional shortlist of candidates. After the Golden Globes and waiting to meet the winners of the Bafta and the Oscars, we see the complete list of films nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the only televised awards ceremony designed to exclusively honor the artists and reward the best acting performances of the year.

At the awards ceremony, which this year will be held virtually on Sunday 27 February from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, there will be different thickness films called to confront each other, starting with House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, topping all with three nominations, including Best Cast (alongside Belfast, A winning family – King Richard, Don’t Look Up And Tail), Best Actress (Lady Gaga) and Best Supporting Actor (Jared Leto).

The awards ceremony at the Sag Awards will be held on Sunday 27 February.

2022 SAG AwardsGetty Images

Partial disappointment in this edition of the Sag Awards 2022 for The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, excluded from the best cast category and forced to console herself with the nominations of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, respectively for myglior Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. It’s not great either West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, nominated only with Ariana deBose as Best Supporting Actress. Among the favorite actors left with a dry mouth we find Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Kristen Stewart, who was highly anticipated for her portrayal of Lady Diana in Spencer.

sag awards 2022 nominations

Squid Game by Netflix is ​​the first non-English series (and the first South Korean one) to be nominated for the Sag Awards.

2022 SAG AwardsGetty Images

The 2,500 voters randomly selected from among the members of the Guild, who this year will give a special recognition to the British actress Helen Mirren, have also expressed their preferences on the TV front. Among the TV series remaining in the race and in the running for one of the prizes there are Succession, which garnered five nominations, The Handmaid’s Tale, Morning Show, Squid Game And Yellowstone for Best Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series, and The Great, Hacks, Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building And Ted Lasso among the comic series. Squid Game by Netflix is ​​the first non-English series (and the first South Korean one) to be nominated for the Sag Awards. The show also garnered five-point spots for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

SAG AWARDS 2022, THE NOMINATIONS FOR CINEMA

Best cast

Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
House of Gucci

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudosn – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best doubles

Black Widow
Dunes
Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

SAG AWARDS 2022, THE NOMINATIONS FOR TV

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Douglas – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Cast in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show

Best doubles

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Murder in Easttown
Squid Game

