SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The Angels.- The film “CODA” won the most important award, the best cast or cast, at the twenty-eighth edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards, in English) held in Los Angeles.

The actors’ guild has wanted to recognize this production that has a cast of mostly deaf interpreters and that Apple acquired last year for 25 million dollars.

The film, which is about a music-loving daughter of deaf parents, competed this Sunday for the aforementioned award with the films “Belfast” (Focus Features), “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix), “House of Gucci ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) and “King Richard” (Warner Bros).

The cast of “CODA” was “grateful” for being able to give visibility to the group of deaf people and received the award by transmitting an “I love you” in sign language, which was replied by the rest of those attending the ceremony.

Television

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett-“The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” – Winner

Ewan McGregor-“Halston”

Evan Peters-“Mare of Easttown”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley-“Maid”

Jean Smart-“Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” – Winner

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup-“The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin-“Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”- Winner

Jeremy Strong-“Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston-“The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game” – Winner

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein-“Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Winner

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning-“The Great”

Sandra Oh-“The Chair”

Jean Smart – “Hacks” – Winner

Juno Temple-“Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” – Winner

“Yellowstone”

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”- Winner

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game” – Winner

Films

Best Leading Actor

Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch-“The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick… Boom”

Will Smith – “King Richard” – Winner

Denzel Washington-“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best leading actress

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Winner

Olivia Colman-“The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson-“Respect”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck-“The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA” – Winner

Jared Leto-“House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe – “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett – “Nightm’re Alley”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” – Winner

Kirsten Dunst-“The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

best cast

“Belfast”

“CODA” – Winner

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

best stunt group

“Black Widow”

“dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die” – Winner

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”