SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The Angels.- The film “CODA” won the most important award, the best cast or cast, at the twenty-eighth edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards, in English) held in Los Angeles.
The actors’ guild has wanted to recognize this production that has a cast of mostly deaf interpreters and that Apple acquired last year for 25 million dollars.
The film, which is about a music-loving daughter of deaf parents, competed this Sunday for the aforementioned award with the films “Belfast” (Focus Features), “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix), “House of Gucci ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) and “King Richard” (Warner Bros).
The cast of “CODA” was “grateful” for being able to give visibility to the group of deaf people and received the award by transmitting an “I love you” in sign language, which was replied by the rest of those attending the ceremony.
Television
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett-“The White Lotus”
Oscar Isaac – “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” – Winner
Ewan McGregor-“Halston”
Evan Peters-“Mare of Easttown”
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”
Margaret Qualley-“Maid”
Jean Smart-“Mare of Easttown”
Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” – Winner
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – “Succession”
Billy Crudup-“The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin-“Succession”
Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”- Winner
Jeremy Strong-“Succession”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston-“The Morning Show”
Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game” – Winner
Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sarah Snook – “Succession”
Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”
Brett Goldstein-“Ted Lasso”
Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Winner
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning-“The Great”
Sandra Oh-“The Chair”
Jean Smart – “Hacks” – Winner
Juno Temple-“Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Morning Show”
“Squid Game”
“Succession” – Winner
“Yellowstone”
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”- Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“Cobra Kai”
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
“loki”
“Mare of Easttown”
“Squid Game” – Winner
Films
Best Leading Actor
Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch-“The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick… Boom”
Will Smith – “King Richard” – Winner
Denzel Washington-“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best leading actress
Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Winner
Olivia Colman-“The Lost Daughter”
Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”
Jennifer Hudson-“Respect”
Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck-“The Tender Bar”
Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza”
Troy Kotsur – “CODA” – Winner
Jared Leto-“House of Gucci”
Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe – “Belfast”
Cate Blanchett – “Nightm’re Alley”
Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” – Winner
Kirsten Dunst-“The Power of the Dog”
Ruth Negga – “Passing”
best cast
“Belfast”
“CODA” – Winner
“Don’t Look Up”
“House of Gucci”
“King Richard”
best stunt group
“Black Widow”
“dune”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No Time to Die” – Winner
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”