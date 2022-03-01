SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek and the best dressed of the night

The SAG Awards or Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on the night of Sunday, March 27, where celebrities gathered to reward the best performances of the year.

And in the meantime, before the ceremony, everyone’s favorite preamble could not be missing: the carpetfor which the famous paraded with their best bets in fashion with a lot of glamor involved.

Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek, Kirsten Dunts, Lady Gaga They were some of the best dressed of the night, which is why we take a look at them below.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez at the SAG Awards.

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Salma Hayek at the SAG Awards.

Lady Gaga in Givenchy

Lady Gaga at the SAG Awards.

Kirsten Dunts in Erdem

Kirsten Dunts at the SAG Awards.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning at the SAG Awards.

Cynthia Erivo at Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo at the SAG Awards.

Vanessa Hudgens in Versace

Vanessa Hudgens at the SAG Awards.

Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu

Hailee Steinfeld at the SAG Awards.

Madeline Brewer in Emilia Wickstead

Madeline Brewer at the SAG Awards.

Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti

Kerry Washington at the SAG Awards.

Nicole Kidman in Yves Saint Laurent

Nicole Kidman at the SAG Awards.

What was your favorite look?

