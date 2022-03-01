SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek and the best dressed of the night

The SAG Awards or Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on the night of Sunday, March 27, where celebrities gathered to reward the best performances of the year.

And in the meantime, before the ceremony, everyone’s favorite preamble could not be missing: the carpetfor which the famous paraded with their best bets in fashion with a lot of glamor involved.

Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek, Kirsten Dunts, Lady Gaga They were some of the best dressed of the night, which is why we take a look at them below.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Lady Gaga in Givenchy

Kirsten Dunts in Erdem

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Cynthia Erivo at Louis Vuitton

Vanessa Hudgens in Versace

Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu

Madeline Brewer in Emilia Wickstead

Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti

Nicole Kidman in Yves Saint Laurent

