Saint falls on his video

Kim Kardashian : the international star was in embarrassment when his son Saint came across his intimate video. In any case, this is what viewers were able to discover in the new season of The Kardashians !

Kim Kardashian known thanks to her s*xtape

The first time Kim Kardashian made headlines was when an intimate video showing her with singer Ray-J was released. As a reminder, it was in 2007 that she had a story with him and the two lovebirds did not hesitate to film their antics. Unfortunately, this s*xtape made the rounds of the web. Subsequently, the one who validated Aya Nakamura became a reality TV star with the show Keeping up with the Kardashians. In this show, we discovered the daily life of Kim but also of this whole family. The rest we know: the ex of Kanye West has become one of the most influential women in the world.

As she slowly recovers from her tumultuous divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is coming to terms with her past mistakes. Indeed, from the first episode of the new show The Kardashians, we learn that the young woman had to manage a big problem. His six-year-old son, Saint, saw this famous s*xtape…

Her son Saint came across her intimate video

Kim Kardashian – who would have copied Manon Tanti – surprised him while he was in front of an advertisement of this one. ” There was a shot of me crying, and then I looked and it had something very inappropriate like ‘Kim’s new s*xtape’ written on it. HASApparently, these are never-released footage of my old s*xtape. The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later. Especially for a while with all my family. This sh*t is so embarrassing and I have to deal with it. (…) If my son had been a little taller and he could read, I would have been ashamed. »

Kim Kardashian then called Kanye West who tried to appease her. Except that it didn’t help and we could hear Kourtney and Khloé’s sister swinging: ” Rather die than let this sh*t happen again. I just want it to go away. They’re not going to piss me off like that. »