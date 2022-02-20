Salma, Eugenio and Selena Gómez will share their talent in streaming

MEXICO CITY.

LThe new streaming platform of the company TelevisaUnivisión, ViX and ViX+, will have as part of its cast of producers and creatives Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gomez and Salma Hayek, with their respective producers.

This was announced yesterday during the virtual presentation of this new online offer, which will bet on original content and a catalog of more than 50,000 hours of entertainment, which will also include productions from Lionsgate, Disney and MGM, according to meet executives.

The first application available, the free one with advertisers, will debut on March 31, the second, ViX+, will do so during the second half of the year and will be paid for. The prices will be shared later, but the latter will include original productions and sports programming, where the majority of Liga MX matches and 40 matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup stand out, 10 of them exclusively for the service.

Hayek, whom we recently saw as the eternal Ajak, in the adaptation Eternalsfrom Marvel, will debut with his company Ventanarosa with the romantic comedy I want your life, whose theme to address will be soccer, the emblematic sport of Mexico and Latin America, and the favorite of the Veracruz. It will be about a fan who wakes up in the body of a football star.

Derbez had already expressed his nostalgia for returning to Latin productions and he succeeded, although he cannot complain, since the film coda, in which he participates, is nominated for an Oscar. Gomez, for her part, will be the producer of the series My neighbor, the cartela series that will narrate the events of a murder that completely transformed the tranquility of a small Texan town.

Speaking of series, ViX + will revive the marked timea horror series that catapulted filmmakers Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Emmanuel Lubezki and Alfonso Cuarón in 1988. For this revivalthe company hopes to have and promote the boom of the new emblems of the genre and national celluloid.

Nautilus, Las pelotaris, High tide, The artists, Damn mummies and the long-awaited adaptation of the novel by Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa, bad girl pranks, will also be released exclusively by ViX+. In addition to the biographical series of María Félix and Pedro Infante; Jenny, the life of Jenni Rivera, the diva of the band, will also be released, but in a feature film.

As is the case with American production companies, who opted for streaming releases and skipping the showing in theaters, the Videocine production company will do the same by taking the tapes Presences, Sick love, The legends: The origin and Mirreyes vs. Godínez 2: The Retreat exclusively on ViX+.

presences represents the return of Yalitza Aparicio to the seventh art, after the media season she experienced for being the protagonist and revelation of Romeby Cuarón, and tells the story of a man who moves to the forest to mourn his late wife, facing paranormal situations.

DESPITE THE SERIES, THEY DO NOT GIVE UP TELENOVELAS

Despite the heyday of the series format, the melodramas are not extinct and to attract all that audience faithful to the classic productions of Televisa, the catalog will include Marimar, Teresa and Rebel, among others starring Thalía, Angelique Boyer, Gabriel Soto and Sebastián Rulli. In addition, they will bet on the remake of the first novel in the history of Televisa, Forbidden Pathnow produced by Giselle González. the devil woman and beyond you they are also part of the new novels.

REMAKE OF A CLASSIC

the hit series the marked time will have a remix.

It was a horror series produced by Carmen Arizmendi and in which figures such as Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón and Emmanuel Lubezki began their careers.

FOR SPORTS LOVERS

In Mexico, ViX+ will have all the Liga MX matches broadcast by the Televisa signal, the matches of the Mexican National Team; documentaries like To the cry of war, Brazil 2002, the true story; and the blood and the glory. The World Cup will have a presence with 40 matches from Qatar 2022, 10 of them in exclusive transmission for all of Mexico through the platform, which will be announced once FIFA carries out the respective draw and the continental qualifiers are completed.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ