Salman Rushdie: the Iranian government assures that the writer and his followers are to blame for the attack in New York

The author of The Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie.

The British/American author was stabbed during an event in upstate New York.

Iran has “categorically” denied any link to the attack on Salman Rushdie last Friday and accused the writer and his followers of being “the only ones to blame” for what happened.

Rushdie, 75, turned out injured serious on Friday after being stabbed while on stage during an event in upstate New York.

According to people close to the writer, East can now breathe without help.

The young man accused of carrying out the attack was identified as Hadi Matar, 24 years old.

