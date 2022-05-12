Salomón Nazar rejects the idea of being interim coach of Honduras for three games: “This is not the time”
2022-05-12
In one last race to choose the next technician of the Selection of Honduras, the Honduran helmsman Salomón Nazar, stepped aside among the main candidates of the Selection Commission to lead the Bicolor in the Concacaf Nations League.
A source of full credit confirmed to DIEZ that the DT rejected the idea of taking the reins of the team since “it is not the moment, nor the prudent time to do a good job,” according to the coach’s response to the Fenafuth.
As we know, to Solomon NaThe Tsar does not like the idea of being interim and directing only for three games after an appointment where he would only have less than a week of work ahead of an important tournament such as the Nations League, where they play qualifying for the Gold Cup.
It may interest you: Two national technicians are the strong candidates to take the reins of the Honduran National Team!
The former coach of Upnfm and Victoria, he is not willing to accept such an option (manage three games), in addition to the little time to organize once it is overor (between May 28 and 29) the Clausura 2021-22 tournament. In any case, Nazar would be traveling to the United States for a festival in Virginia, as part of a friendly engagement that he had already arranged with the Victoria.
See: Victoria will travel to Virginia to play a friendly at the first Cultural Sports Festival
The truth is that at no time did Salomón Nazar receive a direct offer with Fenanfuth, but rather was part of a poll by the Selection Commission where three candidates remain: Hector Vargas, Diego Vazquez and Pedro Troglio.
The next few hours will be crucial for the Selection Commission and Fenafuth to choose a national coach who accepts these conditions, then they will seek the hiring of an official coach with a World Cup profile to take charge of the team until the 2026 World Cup that will take place Mexico-United States-Canada.