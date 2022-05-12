Salomón Nazar rejects the idea of ​​being interim coach of Honduras for three games: “This is not the time”

2022-05-12

In one last race to choose the next technician of the Selection of Honduras, the Honduran helmsman Salomón Nazar, stepped aside among the main candidates of the Selection Commission to lead the Bicolor in the Concacaf Nations League.

A source of full credit confirmed to DIEZ that the DT rejected the idea of ​​taking the reins of the team since “it is not the moment, nor the prudent time to do a good job,” according to the coach’s response to the Fenafuth.

As we know, to Solomon NaThe Tsar does not like the idea of ​​being interim and directing only for three games after an appointment where he would only have less than a week of work ahead of an important tournament such as the Nations League, where they play qualifying for the Gold Cup.

