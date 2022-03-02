Salvadoran complains that family and friends prefer to go see Bad Bunny and not his wedding

Paola Reyes is trending on Twitter after exposing her sadness when she realized that family and friends who were on her guest list were trying to buy tickets for the “Bad Rabbit” show.

Last Monday night, while thousands of Salvadorans pulled their hair out when they saw that it was impossible for them to buy tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert, Paola Reyes had a much greater concern.

The young woman realized through the internet that some relatives and friends she had invited to her religious wedding with Adrián Guevara Lazo were trying to buy tickets for the show that the “Bad Rabbit” will offer on November 26 (same date of her wedding). Said action was considered disloyalty and an evident sign of lack of affection and appreciation towards her and her husband.

“You know, my religious wedding was planned 1 year ago and by fate Bad Bunny decides to do his concert on the same day as my wedding. It is very ugly to see that friends / family who were sent the save the date (reserve the date) 1 year ago, are trying to buy tickets at this time, ”Paola explained at around 11 p.m. on Monday through your Twitter account.

Paola regretted the situation. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CYaZ50djBXb/

“Obviously no one is required to attend my event, but at a time like this it is when you realize who is worth it and who is not,” he added in another tweet.

The tweet where Paola expressed her concern soon began to be seen by many users of that social network, to the point of becoming a trend.

The words of the young woman, who was already married civilly last January, moved many users, who were quick to offer her words of encouragement and support.

Several tweeters even “added fuel to the fire” by letting him know that the action of some guests at his wedding is reprehensible and even advised him that he should exclude them from the guest list. Other users went a little further: they invited themselves to the religious ceremony and the wedding celebration.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/ https://twitter.com/PaoCReyes/status/1498508906926157824

“Hello, I can go to your wedding” “Paola, I don’t know you, but if one of them lets you down, I’ll go to your wedding to dance”, “Wow, I’ll sign up to go to your wedding and I can take my friends who pull everything”, “Sister, we go, we can’t even buy tickets. We entertain, we dance and all mother”, are some of the comments expressed on Twitter.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/ https://twitter.com/PaoCReyes/status/1498508906926157824

Seeing all the fuss her tweet caused, Paola explained to La Tribu SV that she never thought her post would be seen by so many people. Also, she made it clear that she will not change the wedding date as some have suggested.

“Weddings require entire logistics. I was reading several comments that said: ‘change the date’, but it is almost impossible to change it at this time, especially with a lot of people who are getting married, all the places are full (…) changing the wedding is very difficult, I think that it is easier to uninvite people”, explained Paola.

