Samaritan: retired superhero Sylvester Stallone in CinemaCon materials

The description of the video materials of Samaritan, with Sylvester Stallone as a retired superhero, previewed at the Cinemacon in Las Vegas.

Samaritan, based on the comic of the same name by Bragi F. Schut Jr. and Marc-Oliver Frisch, follows an elderly superhero who has been in hiding for the past 20 years. A young man discovers his identity and attempts to convince him to return to his superhero roots to fight a new threat. The film is directed by Julius Avery and stars Sylvester Stallone, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Pilou Asbæk and Martin Starr.

Stallone posted numerous photos and videos from the set on Instagram during the production of Samaritan, with an official image of Samaritan appearing earlier this year. Beyond what was shown on social media, no original material had been released until CinemaCon. Filming on Samaritan ended in November 2020, but due to the health emergency the film’s release was postponed to August 26, 2022.

Screen Rant has published an accurate description of what it shows at CinemaCon. Here it is below:

“Stallone starts picking up the garbage (he’s a garbage man), but he takes something out of the dumpster because he likes to collect things. We see a montage of the city and the world in marked deterioration, with the character of Stallone living his daily life ignoring everything. Samaritan is a superhero who “died 30 years ago,” he says. A child finds Stallone / Samaritan and the two argue that he should get back into action. Stallone is then hit by a car and his body appears strangely twisted. He quickly puts it back together explaining that he is not as strong as he used to be – he is actually superhuman. We see several action scenes, along with Stallone’s Samaritan helmet being crushed. The boy asks him why he disappeared, but he doesn’t give. an exhaustive answer. Between the various action sequences, Samaritan and the young friend end up in a warehouse. After breaking free from a car, the hero battles enemies in hand-to-hand and with a club, all while and a dozen villains shoot him, but in vain. His body is invincible to bullets. The scene ends with Stallone completely surrounded and the warehouse exploding “.

