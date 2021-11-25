Samsung Galaxy M32 at UNBEATABLE PRICE (-60 €)!

Let’s continue with the unmissable offers of Black Friday 2021! Samsung Galaxy M32, at a more affordable price than ever, puts at your disposal a respectable hardware compartment and a long battery life.

Take advantage of this opportunity: make your purchase on Amazon and, with an incredible 20% discount, you will barely pay 239 euros with a savings of 60 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M32 at the lowest price ever with Black Friday 2021

In the front area of ​​the smartphone we find a beautiful Infinity-U display in Super AMOLED technology and Full HD + resolution, with a diagonal of 6.4 inches.

The octa-core processor that drives the Galaxy M32 is assisted by 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD) and 6GB of RAM. Excellent shots and videos obtained thanks to the quadruple rear camera module, with 64MP main sensor. Long duration in use, thanks to a 5000 mAh battery with the possibility of fast charging at 25W.

Hurry before the promotion ends, put into cart your Samsung Galaxy M32: in addition to a substantial saving thanks to Black Friday 2021 on Amazon, you will receive it at home quickly and with free shipping.