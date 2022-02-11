Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Tab S8: the NOTES app is PERFECT

Historically, with every new Galaxy Note model released every year, Samsung enhanced the iconic Notes app with new features. Now the Note range has been withdrawn, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the device that collects the legacy and it turns out that it was designed to fill this gap in the market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Tab S8 Ultra: Note and S Pen, what a winning combination!

This year it’s up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 series to continue to carry on the great S Pen experience. And unsurprisingly, Unpacked 2022 marks the release of new features for the popular Samsung Notes app.

Sticking to the annual tradition, the company improved the Notes app in tandem with the release of a new S Pen. As for the Notes app itself, this year the company has given a lot of thought to what the app was missing.

Samsung’s engineers looked at the factors that could improve the Notes app experience and eventually came up with a couple of new ideas. They decided to implement two new features called “Quick Note” And “Collaboration View“.

Put simply, Galaxy S22 Ultra users can use Quick Note to add page attachments and link to content with ease while using apps like Samsung Internet, Gallery, and Messages.

For example, using the latest version of Samsung Notes on your device, you can visit a website using Samsung Internet, remove the S Pen from the case, and launch Quick Note in a pop-up window from the Air Command menu. At the bottom of this pop-up window, the company has added a new button, and by interacting with it, you can instantly attach or link the web pages you are viewing on your browser in a new quick note without having to manually copy-paste anything. .

The second major Samsung Notes update is for S22 Ultra and Tab S8 Ultra owners. Is called “Collaboration ViewAnd the company says it allows the two terminals to synchronize seamlessly.

What exactly does this mean? In other words, Collaboration View allows users who have an S22 Ultra to use the same as a color palette and toolset in Samsung Notes, turning the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s large screen into a blank canvas, devoid of elements of the unnecessary user interface.